Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BROOKLINE — Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook on May 25. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.

PHOTOS: Releasing brook trout

1 of 13

PURCHASE PHOTOS

BROOKLINE — Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook on May 25. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.

PHOTOS: Releasing brook trout

1 of 13

PURCHASE PHOTOS