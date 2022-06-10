BROOKLINE — Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook on May 25. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
1 of 13
Jason Gragen, a fourth-grade teacher at NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., leads his students to the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., to release 28 brook trout into the water on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Jason Gragen, a fourth-grade teacher at NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., leads his students to the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., to release 28 brook trout into the water on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kinsely Best, a fourth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., releases a brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lucy Reilly, a fourth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., releases a brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
BROOKLINE — Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook on May 25. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
1 of 13
Jason Gragen, a fourth-grade teacher at NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., leads his students to the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., to release 28 brook trout into the water on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Jason Gragen, a fourth-grade teacher at NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., leads his students to the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., to release 28 brook trout into the water on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kinsely Best, a fourth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., releases a brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lucy Reilly, a fourth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., releases a brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., released 28 brook trout into the Grassy Brook, in Brookline, Vt., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.