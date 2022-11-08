PUTNEY — Longtime state Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Putney swamped his Republican challenger during Tuesday's general election, with more than 77 percent of the vote.
Mrowicki beat conservative Republican Lynn Kuralt in his hometown of Putney 951-197, and also beat her in her hometown of Dummerston, 810-253.
"It's very humbling and I'm pleased. It was an incredible turnout," he said.
Mrowicki said he had campaigned hard, to try and meet as many people as he could.
"I'm always trying to get together with people," he said.
The Windham-4 district was changed during reapportionment, and changed from a two-member district that included the town of Westminster, to a single-representative district.
Mrowicki, 68, has been a member of the House since 2013.
Mrowicki, reached Tuesday night at the Windham County Democrats celebration at the Stone Church in Brattleboro, he said he was happy to be returning to Montpelier to represent Putney and Dummerston.
He said Kuralt tried to make the race about abortion rights, and he criticized what he called "a glossy mailer" she sent out on the issue.
He said the district remained strongly in favor of "women's reproductive freedom."
He said Kuralt did not report any financial contributions that would have paid for such a mailing, which he estimated would cost in the thousands of dollars.
"We're thinking of filing a complaint with the attorney general's office," he said, about the lack of financial reporting by Kuralt's campaign.
He said that his top issues were the economy, climate change and address justice issues.
He said voter turnout was especially strong, at about 60 percent in a mid-term election.