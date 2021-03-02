BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham voters overwhelmingly elected three newcomers to town government Tuesday, electing Bonnie North to a three-year seat and Rick Cowan and Elijah Zimmer to the two, one-year terms.
It wasn’t even close in a five-way race for the three-year seat and a six-way race for the two one year seats.
North received 385 votes, and the closest was Select Board member Stefan Golec with 88 votes. Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright received 40 votes, her husband Cass Wright received 20 votes, and former Bellows Falls Village Trustee Jonathan Wright had 46 votes.
Cowan was the top vote getter with 394 votes, and Zimmer second with 381. Golec, the incumbent, received 112 votes, and Jonathan Wright received 89 votes, Deborah Wright 66 votes, and Cass Wright 35 votes.
North and Cowan had decided to run for the board last summer, in part a result of the old board’s decision to force Main Street Arts to move its Cabaret set out of the closed Bellows Falls Opera House. Zimmer said he decided to run in January.
North replaces Gaetano Putignano who decided not to seek another term, and Cowan and Zimmer replaced Stefan Golec and Ben Masure, who decided not to run again as well.
At an organizational meeting 30 minutes after the polls closed, the three new board members supported the election of Select Board member Peter Golec as chairman of the board, and Select Board member Susan Hammond as vice-chairwoman. North was elected clerk.
“We’re going to get to work,” said North, who is the former chairwoman of the Rockingham Planning Commission, and who had stepped down after she sharply criticized the former board for its decision on Main Street Arts.
“People obviously wanted a change,” she said. “We’ll do the best job we possibly can,” she said.
All other issues easily passed in town meeting balloting, including the $6 million town budget and $10.7 million Rockingham school budget.
Voters approved changing the way the town budget is voted — it will now be voted by Australian ballot, as will the budget for the Rockingham Free Public Library. The library budget also passed Tuesday. Funding for social service agencies was also approved, as well as additional funding for the Rockingham Meeting House.
Rockingham residents debated town and school spending Monday night, but in the new coronavirus Town Meeting world, made no decisions.
Rockingham is one of the few Vermont towns that decided to hold an in-person floor meeting, coupled with a Zoom, even as the town transferred all voting to Australian balloting on Tuesday.
But at the Bellows Falls Opera House Monday night, three dozen residents made the trek and wore masks and sat spread out in the theater, where rows of seats were taped off.
The meeting had its technology hiccups, as Moderator Raymond Massucco tried to balance his audience of about three dozen residents at the Opera House and more than 60 watching and participating via Zoom, and even more watching via Facebook.
Shannon Burbela, the town’s finance director, said the $6 million budget had been level funded, and thanks to some modest growth in the Grand List of taxable property, the town’s tax rate would be going down slightly.
“Very slightly,” she said, “but still a negative impact.”
On the school side of things, the $10.7 million Rockingham School budget came in for some criticism from former School Director James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, as well as resident Douglas MacPhee, who both said they were shocked at the small number of students attending Bellows Falls Middle School, Central Elementary in Bellows Falls, and Saxtons River Elementary.
McAuliffe said he would be voting against the budget on Tuesday.
There are currently 232 students at the middle school, 144 at Central, and 77 at Saxtons River, although some additional students are taking classes via Vermont Virtual Learning. There are 390 in-person students, Chairman George Smith said.
Per pupil costs are extremely high, McAuliffe pointed out, although not as high as at the Bellows Falls Union High School, which is higher than state levels.
Superintendent Christopher Pratt and Business Manager Flora Pagan defended the budget, and the decision not to cut staffing during the pandemic.
Pratt said students will need more help from teachers in the coming months and years, as the exact impact of so much distance learning really wasn’t known.
School Director Jason Terry also defended the budget, saying the school board had reduced it from a proposed 5 percent increase.
The proposed $10.7 million budget is down from the current budget of $10.8 million. Pratt said the school district had received many coronavirus pandemic grants from the state and federal governments, so that the impact on the local taxpayer was “minimal.”
And Pratt said that while there was a limited report contained in the town report, all the information could be found on the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union website.
MacPhee said it was time for the school board to start thinking about closing one of the buildings since there are so few students.
David Lambert had criticized the school report for lack of information, and he asked how many students were enrolled, prompting the figures that upset McAuliffe and MacPhee.
MacPhee wanted to know whether the town’s revolving loan fund, which was established with federal grants, was up to date. “Are they paying us back?” he asked.
The 2020 Town Report was dedicated to Stephen “Speedy” James, a longtime Bellows Falls firefighter and local businessman. James was credited with saving two women from the top floors of the Star Hotel during a fatal fire there in 1981.
And Massucco said his wife and children were saved by James as well, during a fire at his home many years ago. “He’s my hero,” Massucco said.