BRATTLEBORO — At the Select Board meeting Tuesday, town staff are suggesting "the fully municipal approach as the preferred model for EMS service delivery in Brattleboro."
"In staff’s combined judgement, the best EMS approach for Brattleboro is the municipal model," states a memo from Town Manager John Potter, Fire Chief Len Howard, Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Keir III, Finance Director Kim Frost, Human Resources Director Sally Nix and Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland. They cited "quality patient care, sound finances, a unified approach to public safety, and the importance of public oversight."
Town staff also are asking the board for authority to reject the proposals from American Medical Response and Rescue Inc. The municipal model would go into effect starting in fiscal year 2025 on July 1.
In March, the board approved an exploratory process to determine a long-term plan for EMS. The project had come about after contract disputes between the town and Rescue led to the fire department partnering with Golden Cross Ambulance since July 2022.
"A decision in September allowed ample time for a thorough investigation of the potential models during spring and summer," the memo states. "A decision on Sept. 19 allows the Town to incorporate the financial impact of this decision into the FY25 General Fund budget. Finally, if a decision can be reached in this timeframe and if the Selectboard prefers the municipal EMS model, then the town is more likely to receive equipment ordered for that purpose in time for the transition."
Chain supply issues are a concern. Fire chiefs with fire/EMS programs in Springfield and South Burlington spoke a recent board meeting, highlighting this issue and workforce shortages, despite their strong support for the model.
At a public forum last week, Moreland opined that the only viable options in his mind are the fire/EMS model or Rescue. He said AMR's proposal included only one ambulance in Brattleboro, whereas the town currently has three with Golden Cross and Rescue has 16 spread out through the region.
"Since July 1, 2022, personnel from Brattleboro Fire have taken the lead role on all EMS calls occurring in Brattleboro, and today the town has a very clear picture of the response needs of the community," the memo states. "Approximately 84 percent of the time, a single ambulance is called and in service at times when no other call is active. However, the town now knows that 16 percent of the time there are two active calls occurring simultaneously, and just under 2 percent of the time, a third simultaneous active call can be expected."
Rescue's proposal involved firefighters responding to certain calls. Firefighters would be responding to less than 100 calls per year, Rescue estimated.
That's down from about 1,000 and 1,300 such calls annually, town staff said.
"This is a very different arrangement and one that raises a serious concern for town staff," the memo states. "How would a Shared-Hybrid model of EMS demonstrate its ability to respond to emergency calls in a timely manner? How would it serve to benefit the people in Brattleboro to have the role of their well-trained and certified EMTs, AEMTs, and paramedics reduced so dramatically? Why would the town choose a proposal that required Brattleboro taxpayers to pay for dispatching services from [Southwestern New Hampshire Mutual Aid] when they already fully fund a dispatch service housed within the Brattleboro Police Department?"
Town staff said the financial outlook of all options was reviewed publicly many times.
"It is widely understood that while there is some uncertainty with the details of the municipal model, much of that uncertainty is really a reflection of the actual control that a municipal model offers over issues like billing rates and collection practices," the memo states. "These are decisions that will impact the finances of the model but are squarely under the control of the people's elected representatives, the Select Board."
Analysis shows a "net savings in FY25 for the municipal alternative," according to the memo. In response to community members' concerns about the future, town staff is presenting a five-year financial comparison.
Over that time period, they estimate EMS will cost the town between $784,000 and $1.3 million with the municipal model. The five-year contract with Rescue would be about $2.5 million.
Federal American Rescue Plan Acts the town has secured could be tapped for start up costs with the municipal model. The recommended move would be "a great return on a resilience investment for the town," according to the memo.
"The town as an organization has worked hard over the years to develop an internal culture, one that is focused on hard work, cooperation, and service to the public," the memo states. "This is evident on the scene of any emergency; all hands go on deck, and the silos that define each of the different public safety departments disappear. Maintaining EMS within this unified public safety system is key to present-day efficiency and an important element of resilience and future response posture as the town continues to adapt our capabilities to a changing world."
Town staff worry about the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and climate change.
"Brattleboro deserves the right to determine its best level of preparedness and not to have its needs balanced against the overall needs of a larger region," the memo states. "A strong system in Brattleboro can in turn be ready to better help our neighboring communities."
The municipal model also is expected by town staff to allow for full transparency and accountability, matching public expectations for other town departments. When policy discussions arise, the memo states, "the voice of every Brattleboro resident can be heard with a municipal EMS model, which is not the case with the Rescue, Inc. proposal."
Town staff anticipate disappointment over choosing the municipal model, they said, as "a great percentage" of correspondence with the community supported returning to Rescue.
"No doubt many in this community have had positive interactions with Rescue, Inc. over the 56 years of service to Brattleboro," the memo states. "It is hard not to notice the sense of anger and frustration over the events of last April. The abrupt course correction and the lack of notice that such a change was even being contemplated damaged town credibility with the public."
On Tuesday, the board will receive recommendations for making purchases related to starting up. Town staff said they will plan to return to the board over the next several months with options and recommendations for billing/collections and mutual aid policies.