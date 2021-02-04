BRATTLEBORO — A local man accused of beating another man so badly he died of his injuries is being held on $50,000 bail.
Kaleb Sherman, 39, of Brattleboro, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in an arraignment hearing held remotely Thursday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. He faces up to life in prison and appeared by video from Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
On Wednesday, the Vermont State Police arrested Sherman as a suspect in the August 2020 death of Robert S. “Zach” Phelps III, 43, of Guilford. Investigators determined that the death of Phelps was the result of an altercation with Sherman that occurred at a home in Guilford in July 2020.
The New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently ruled Phelps’ death a homicide and identified the cause of death as the consequence of blunt impact abdominal injuries. Sherman was ordered by the court to be jailed without bail Wednesday until the arraignment.
On July 30, Vermont State Police received a report of an incident involving two males having an altercation and a possible gunshot in Guilford. Tara Brooks and Sherman told police they hadn’t heard any altercations, according to the charging affidavit. Brooks and Sherman have a child together.
On Aug. 2, VSP received a report about an assault involving Phelps, who was admitted to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital then airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center due to his injuries. The complainant said Brooks and Phelps had a violent and abusive history, according to the affidavit.
Police said the complainant spoke of seeing a wound on Phelps’ back that Phelps described as a four-day old stab wound that came from Brooks stabbing him. The medical examiner didn’t attribute the wound to Phelps’ internal injuries.
Phelps had emergency surgery Aug. 2 and suffered a loss of blood resulting in a brain injury, the affidavit states. Police said a doctor told them Phelps was “hit very hard with a heavy object” and it was believed to be with something other than a human fist.
Sherman told police Brooks asked him to stay over the night of the alleged assault after she told him Phelps was drunk and kicking doors in. Sherman initially told police Phelps wasn’t there when he came and didn’t return that night.
Sherman said Brooks drove Phelps to BMH on Aug. 2 but he didn’t know how his injuries came about, according to the affidavit.
Brooks told police Phelps came home late from work July 30 and he was “extremely hammered.” She said she was upset because he recently received help related to alcohol use so she asked him to go to his aunt’s residence and he became angry when she wouldn’t allow him to use a van, according to the affidavit.
Police said Brooks recalled Phelps coming back later and trying to get inside the house. The next morning she found him out in the bushes near a rock, she told police.
Brooks initially claimed the two men didn’t fight or get into an altercation, according to the affidavit. But police said neighbors described hearing fighting from the residence.
Brooks later admitted that she saw Sherman put his arms on Phelps’ shoulders and Phelps try to punch Sherman with both of his fists, according to the affidavit. Brooks told police Sherman said Phelps tried to kill him and he defended himself.
Police said detectives interviewed Sherman on Aug. 13 and he admitted there had been a small scuffle but it wasn’t too serious. Sherman told police Phelps came at him unprovoked, gripping him and his shirt.
Police said Brooks later told them it had taken Sherman a couple of days to finally tell her he kicked Phelps while Phelps was lying down. She described him stomping on Phelps’ stomach, according to the affidavit.
Brooks later called police to report concerns about Sherman’s behavior. A warrant was granted by Treadwell in September for Brooks to record a conversation in which police said Sherman spoke about wrestling Phelps on the deck before punching and kicking him until he was bleeding and lying on the deck for three to four minutes.
Joseph Strain, public defender, challenged the murder charge in court Thursday by saying that Phelps provoked Sherman. Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein said Sherman and Brooks substantially tried to “sanitize what occurred” but other witnesses described hearing a more violent scene.
“The state can carry its burden to disprove self defense,” Gartenstein said.
Judge John Treadwell said the state established all elements needed for the charge.
Strain requested a “reasonable bail,” saying that Sherman has limited means because he lost his job as result of his legal troubles. Strain said Sherman has previously failed to appear in court, the last time being about 10 years ago, but nearly all of his family members live in the area so he didn’t pose much of a risk of fleeing from prosecution.
Gartenstein said Sherman had felony convictions for prescription fraud and leaving the scene of a crash in 2010, and has violated probation terms and has been unable to comply with court orders in the past. Gartenstein noted Sherman also is facing burglary and unlawful mischief charges, and recently lied about his identity to police in Wilmington.
Treadwell called the $50,000 bail requested by the state “reasonable and least restrictive.” He ordered Sherman not to engage in criminal behavior and stay away from Brooks.