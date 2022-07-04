BRATTLEBORO — July 4 festivities broke from the norm this morning when a naked man doused in fake blood joined in the holiday parade through the downtown, protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The naked man was Ivan Hennessy of Brattleboro. At a few minutes before 10 a.m., Hennessy wrote to the Reformer and other media about his plan.
"Shortly after I send this email, I intend to undress, douse myself in fake blood and walk from the Brattleboro Common to Plaza Park. I cannot tolerate my own inaction any longer in the face of the overturning of Roe v. Wade," Hennessy writes. "The Supreme Court's rejection of medical privacy and bodily autonomy is not the only terrible injustice I've seen our government embrace. It is not unique in the magnitude of suffering it brings. But, my own inaction has become unbearable."
He calls forced birth "appallingly cruel and morally grotesque." He says "modest steps, alone, in our local communities" are crucial.
"I hope that this small, but visible, gesture encourages others who have hesitated to act beyond voting and writing to legislators," writes Hennessy.
Some in attendance at the parade were wishing that Hennessy had been more modest in his own approach.
Meanwhile, the Brattleboro Police told the Reformer that public nudity is more akin to a traffic ticket, a minor municipal offense, and opted to treat Hennessy that way, rather than making a scene.