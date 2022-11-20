When John Everest and his wife separated, he found himself in a difficult place.
“I was in quite a quandary. I was left with a house, but I couldn’t afford the mortgage.”
Leksy Bell had a different problem. The pandemic had left her without a place to live. She wanted to do an internship at Antioch in Keene but couldn’t find an apartment in the area that was both affordable and pet accepting.
“People need their pets,” she says. She looked in a number of towns but just couldn’t find a place that fit her needs.
“Good people are having a hard time (now). It feels really dehumanizing,” she says of the search.
Meanwhile, John had learned that money was available to help him build an apartment in his Brattleboro home. He decided to look into it. He found out that Brattleboro Area Affordable Housing would provide $2,000 for the construction of an apartment that met all building codes, and the town of Brattleboro would pitch in an additional $3,000. It made the project something John could afford, but John says BAAH offered him more than just the money. Two members of the BAAH board, who are both in construction, came and looked at the spare space in John’s home and offered him design assistance and the confidence to move forward.
Leksy found John’s apartment listed on Furnished Finder, a website that matches landlords with apartment seekers.
“It was a big game changer for me,” she says. She liked the apartment and could afford the rent. John was okay with the dog. Now he has additional income from the rental.
“It made so much sense. I’m able to pay my bills and the mortgage,” says John.
“I never thought of myself as a landlord,” he admits. The Furnished Finder website worked well for him because it did the screening.
Isaac (Ike) Leslie (pronouns they/them) and their partner were looking for a farm to buy and redefine the family farm in a larger way. They wanted it to be a “chosen family farm,” where the “family” was a group of people who are connected by their shared interest in farming and in living rurally as LGBTQ+ people.
“Neither of us had any capital,” Ike says. Just putting together enough money to purchase 21 acres and a farmhouse in Athens was “a real stretch for both of us.” The two were able to purchase the property just before prices skyrocketed in 2020, and Ike set about partitioning the old house into three apartments. They built an apartment for themself, and another for a farmer friend. But they didn’t have enough capital remaining to renovate the second floor for a third apartment, even with Ike doing the work.
Ike doesn’t remember how they found out about Brattleboro Area Affordable Housing and about its mission to increase housing in the greater Brattleboro area. Its ‘Apartments in Homes’ program provided $5000 for the third apartment, which they have just completed.
“Farm workers often live in substandard housing,” Ike says. Now they are preparing to welcome another farmer who would like to enjoy the comfortable second-floor digs and be a part of a growing family.
For further information about adding an apartment in your home, call Brattleboro Area Affordable Housing at 802-246-2224, ext. 1.