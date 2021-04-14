First Lt. Peter Lannon, a nurse with the Vermont Army National Guard, administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to John Baker, of Brattleboro, Vt., during a vaccination clinic at the Brattleboro Area Middle School on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
First Lt. Peter Lannon, a nurse with the Vermont Army National Guard, administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Frederick Farima Jr., of Brattleboro, Vt., during a vaccination clinic at the Brattleboro Area Middle School on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Spc. Brady McNeil, a radiologist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 during a vaccination clinic at the Brattleboro Area Middle School, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Spc. William Karstens, a medical lab specialist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 during a vaccination clinic at the Brattleboro Area Middle School, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
The Vermont Army National Guard holds a vaccination clinic at the Brattleboro Area Middle School on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Army National Guard held a vaccination clinic at the Brattleboro Area Middle School on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
