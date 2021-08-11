PAWLET — The popular national radio show “This American Life” has people abuzz after its story on Daniel Banyai, the Pawlet resident who owns Slate Ridge, a controversial firearms training facility.
The public radio show and podcast with a listenership in the millions looked into the Banyai story and talked to the local people involved. Reporter Mike Giglio tried to talk to Banyai, but he declined the invitation.
Still, what Giglio reported has had West Pawlet neighbors talking and cheering about what was uncovered in the 44-minute piece spread across two parts.
“This American Life” is no ordinary radio show. It is featured on more than 500 public radio stations across the United States, as well as Canada and Australia, with more than 2 million listeners each week, with another 2.8 million downloading each episode as a podcast.
The show has more than a half-dozen Peabody Awards and the first Pulitzer ever awarded to a radio show or podcast.
Giglio walked listeners through the tale of the neighbors' conflict with Banyai over the shooting range he’s erected on his 30-acre property. Giglio details the lack of permits at Slate Ridge, the court cases, the restraining orders, battles with the town, social media threats and intimidation tactics.
But the neighbors were excited to see several pieces of reporting that detailed Banyai’s military service, information about his activity in the private security industry, claims of special training and expertise, and Daniel’s early days, including an interview with Banyai’s former wife and son.
His ex-wife, Gina Mahar-Daniels, said she met Banyai when he was making pizza in a pizza shop.
She describes Banyai has having a fascination with the mafia, and would suggest he was connected. At one time, Banyai claimed he had to attend John Gotti’s funeral, which he didn’t.
Mahar-Daniels also told Giglio their son, Gumbrotti Luciano Banyai, was supposedly named after someone in Banyai’s past that was very important to him.
But, she says, he later admitted making up the whole story, as well as the name.
Mahar-Daniels also alleged that Banyai was abusive, something his son also remembers, including the time he slammed her head into the side window of the car they were in.
But more pertinent to the situation in West Pawlet is the story of his military service, or lack of it.
Mahar-Daniels said Banyai dropped out of culinary school to join the Army, but returned two weeks after he left, saying he had been medically discharged.
Mahar-Daniels said he claimed they had found cysts in his neck, but he never did anything about them after returning.
“So pretty much two weeks to the day that I dropped him off at the airport, I was picking him up again because he had been discharged from the Army for supposedly these cysts,” Mahar-Daniels told Giglio. “I honestly don't know if that was the truth or if that was not the truth. But he was not in the Army.”
Banyai’s claims of Army service are what he says led to serving as a private security contractor. It’s what he’s based his expertise on at Slate Ridge.
"The National Personnel Records Center confirmed that Daniel's time in the Army lasted all of two weeks,” Giglio said.
As for his work as a private military contractor, Banyai’s former partner in Garm Dynamics, Ian Spurgeon, a former officer in the Swedish military, told Giglio they had no government contracts despite using official seals in marketing materials, had no other personnel associated with the company and ended up having no contracts, and performed no training.
Another thing Giglio’s piece for "This American Life" did is show the fear the neighbors of Banyai’s Slate Ridge have lived with. He details the guns the neighbors have strategically placed around their home, the kevlar vests they’ve purchased and the lack of peace they now live with always, with one eye on the lookout for anything out of ordinary.
And, right on cue, about the time Giglio’s piece hit the airwaves, the Slate Ridge Twitter feed posted that one of the neighbors was out of town on vacation.