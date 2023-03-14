BRATTLEBORO — Nearly one-quarter of Brattleboro is without power at this time.
In response, the Red Cross is opening a temporary shelter at Brattleboro Union High School. More details are expected soon.
Currently, there are more than 30 roads in town that are partially blocked or closed, wrote Brattleboro Fire Chief Leonard Howard in a news release.
“And we expect more downed trees as the winds intensify,” he wrote.
He noted that according to Green Mountain Power, it will take several days to get all the power restored in town.
“The town continues to work closely with Green Mountain Power to identify issues, move trees out of the way, and open roads as quickly as possible,” wrote Howard. “If you come across an electrical or phone line down, remember to treat the line as electrified, and call 911 to report the line down.”
To report an outage, visit https://greenmountainpower.com/report-outage/ or call 888-835-4672.
Howard advised that folks should make sure they have a fully charged mobile phone, flashlights with spare batteries, and bottled water, and if they have power, they should fill their tub.
“If you use a generator make sure it is properly vented and please make sure you have a working smoke/carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home,” he wrote.
Howard also advised people to stay off the roads during the storm and to check on your neighbors.