BRATTLEBORO — Community members led a successful drive to keep Neighborhood Schoolhouse open after its early education program faced the possibility of closure by Friday and the middle school at the end of the school year.
They submitted a written proposal after a community meeting via Zoom in which about 30 people rallied for the cause.
"We have reviewed this proposal and are prepared to transfer board leadership and school administration to this group," the board of directors said Tuesday night in an announcement. "The board of the Neighborhood Schoolhouse, in conjunction with its current Executive Director, is thrilled with the outpouring of support from the community on behalf of the school and its mission in response to our decision to close. These have been very challenging weeks for all of us, and we acknowledge and appreciate that everyone involved is acting from a place of good intent, with the desire to do what they believe is best for the Neighborhood community."
School co-founder Norma Willingham, Dot MacDonald, former longtime teacher at the school, and alumnus Gabe Pofcher are expected to be appointed to the board at a meeting Sunday where "necessary information" will be given to them "so that they can carry the school forward," according to the announcement. At the close of the meeting, the current board and administration are expected to resign.
"We are beyond thrilled that the board made what we wholeheartedly believe is the right decision," Meg York, a parent involved in presenting the plan to the board, said in an email to the Reformer. "And now the work begins!"
The current board -- made up of Ariele Ebacher, Abi Healey, Jeni Busby and James Kirby -- thanked the community for its outpouring of support, especially Mel Zinn, Brenda Siegel, Rachelle Ackerman and York.
"We are beyond moved by the community’s rallying cry and are touched by your love for Neighborhood Schoolhouse," the board said.
Founded in 1980, Neighborhood Schoolhouse is a small, independent school located off Western Avenue that fosters learning through an emphasis on the arts, environmental education, and social-emotional skills. The school has 14 students enrolled in its early learning programs.
Previously, the board abruptly announced it would be closing the school due to challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Challenges cited relate to staffing, finances, enrollment and facilities.
The community's plan calls for hosting a series of public meetings to be transparent as the new path is forged, bringing on an interim director and new board members, and forming committees to address building/grounds issues, fundraising and long-term planning.
"We believe this proposal offers a good foundation to keep the school open through June," the proposal states.
Zinn, who runs Horizon Early Learning Program and two other local child care programs, offered to find placements for children when the school was set to close. She will have a plan in case an emergency requires a shutdown.
Teachers and families have agreed to stay until the end of the school year in June. Siegel, alumna and parent of a former student, said she hopes to develop plans for making the school sustainable for the long term and eventually bring the elementary school program back since it was removed this year.
"I think the community is thrilled," she said. "I think it does take leadership to pause on a decision when you had been certain of it, so that can't be ignored, but the community really pulled together a pretty hard-to-say-no-to plan."
Siegel called the board's decision "a huge win for child care."
"Neighborhood Schoolhouse is unique and special, and we've been able to survive some really, really tough moments throughout the years, and that has been because the community has come together, so this is no different," she said, noting the effort included alumni, founders, former and current teachers, and parents of former and current students. "It's a mixture of the last 40 years of the school and we want to make sure that robust community stays. And to do that, we need to build a transparent path forward because that gives the community the opportunity to come in when more support is needed."
Zinn described the letter bringing "warmth to my heart and tears to my eyes."
"They fielded many emails and asks from the current remaining families, to the community group and more," she said in an email to the Reformer. "They did a lot of hard work in a short amount of time to come to the decision they have now shared. I am thankful for all they have done during their season at NSH, and I don't envy their tough decisions during these challenging times."
Zinn said the community is "thankful to the entire current board/leadership of NSH, specifically for pouring their time, hard work and hearts into the school during their chapter there, and for this chance to allow hope and Neighborhood Schoolhouse to grow once more."