BELLOWS FALLS — Neither Rescue Inc. nor Golden Cross Ambulance have responded to Rockingham's request for bids to provide ambulance service to the town.
Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said Monday he would be presenting the Rockingham Select Board with additional information at its regular Tuesday night meeting.
Pickup said he was working with the Bellows Falls Village Fire Department and Keene, N.H. mutual aid "for some additional information to present to the Board on Tuesday for ambulance discussion."
Last month Pickup had distributed requests for proposals to the two ambulance firms, in hopes of interesting Rescue Inc., which is based in Brattleboro, to bring service to Rockingham. He had even proposed that Rescue Inc., which would lack a base in the Rockingham area, could use the Bellows Falls public safety building in the interim, as an enticement.
Rockingham has not been happy with the level of service being delivered by Golden Cross, which has been serving Rockingham for several years at an annual contract of about $72,000. Since its last contract with Golden Cross expired earlier this year, the town and the ambulance company have been working on a month-to-month basis, according to Pickup.
It was a reversal of the situation that has played out in Brattleboro this year, with the town hiring Golden Cross to replace Rescue Inc., a non-profit organization that serves much of Windham County, and has for decades.
Golden Cross, based in Claremont, N.H., serves both Rockingham and Westminster, and has a sub-station in Westminster near Bellows Falls Union High School, just over the Rockingham town line.