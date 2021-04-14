Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street in Brattleboro, puts sheared pork into a frying pan as he makes pork chow mein on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street in Brattleboro, cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street in Brattleboro, Vt., sprinkles cumin and other spices into the pork chow mein on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., puts freshly made pork momo into a steamer on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., flips the pork chow mein on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., plates the momo on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street in Brattleboro, puts sheared pork into a frying pan as he makes pork chow mein on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street in Brattleboro, cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street in Brattleboro, Vt., sprinkles cumin and other spices into the pork chow mein on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., puts freshly made pork momo into a steamer on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
An order of onion pakoda in the fryer.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., flips the pork chow mein on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., plates the momo on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Devi Lal Niraula, a cook at Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro, on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks a meal for an order to go on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yummy MO: MO Brattleboro is a new Nepalese restaurant that opened up in February.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — A Nepalese restaurant serving dumplings known as momos, along with Chow Mein and masala, is becoming a popular new spot.
“So far, 98 percent of our reviews are positive,” said Prashanna Sangroula, owner of Yummy MO:MO Brattleboro. “People are really loving us.”
Nearly 75 percent of the restaurant’s customers are return customers and many come back regularly, Sangroula said. He uses an online ordering system that helps track business data.
Yummy MO:MO opened on Canal Street in February in space inside of a gas station owned by Sangroula’s family since June. Sangroula resides in Claremont, N.H., and his cousins who work at the restaurant live locally.
Customers like the taste of the food, which Sangroula said is new to Brattleboro. He called it “a specific fusion” of Nepalese and Tibetan cooking.
“It went all over the world now,” he said. “The biggest market is in India right now.”
Sangroula said customers can choose how spicy or mild they want their food by selecting between sauces and deciding how much to pour on.
His family purchased a gas station in Virginia, where he will soon be moving back to open another Yummy MO: MO, before relocating to New Hampshire.
Researching demographics while looking for a diverse community to host a restaurant locally, Sangroula decided on Brattleboro. He said the community also sits along Interstate 91, acting as a gateway to New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He knows regular customers who are coming from as far away as Bennington and Greenfield, Mass.
Besides the taste, people like the way staff treat their customers, Sangroula said. He described how service starts with a smile and “namaste,” a word derived from Sanskrit to mean greetings from inside the heart.
Sangroula moved to the United States from Nepal about 12 years ago through the Diversity Immigrant Visa program. U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services draws participants randomly based on applications from individuals from countries with low rates of immigration to the U.S.
For about seven or eight years, Sangroula worked as an Amazon safety specialist in Virginia and Nashua, N.H.
“That’s how I fell in love with this place,” he said, referring to New Hampshire and Vermont, which he compared to Nepal because of the mountains. However, he noted snow constantly covers the mountains in his home country.
Cooking became a passion for him when he spent time living in Norway earlier in his life. He said all of the recipes at Yummy MO: MO are his own.
The momos are made with Guatemalan herbs and can include grounded chicken, grounded pork or vegetables. The sauces are homemade.
The plan is to expand outdoor seating at the Canal Street location and open another restaurant in Brattleboro. At the time of the interview, one table was set up outside for customers.
“This is just a beginning,” Sangroula said, recalling how a previous business first gained traction for the location by offering poke bowls, a Hawaiian dish, before moving to a new location on Main Street. “That’s how I knew if we were something new to give to the community, they will definitely do business with us.”
Business started slow, Sangroula said, as he and the rest of the world navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, the restaurant is breaking even and he expects to make more soon.
He said the chicken momo is the hottest seller and people really like the veggie one, too. He noted that momos can be enjoyed for any meal or snack.
Sangroula said he’s “seriously considering” adding a number of other momos to the menu. He’s also looking for a good cook to join the team.
“Quality is important,” he said, referring to the food. “We don’t compromise with the quality and the customer service.”
Sangroula also seeks to make a positive impact on people who might be introduced to his family’s culture for the first time through the restaurant. Nepal is famous for the Himalayans and being the birthplace of Buddha, he said, but he wants people to know the country for its food.
“If you haven’t tried,” he said, “at least try whatever you can.”
Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com.