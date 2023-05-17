BURLINGTON — At the end of the fourth day of hearings in an appeal of an Act 250 permit, a judge in Vermont Environmental Court said it was “never too late” to reach a resolution in the dispute over the future of a former ski area along the West River in Dummerston.
“Between now and the time that I render a written decision,” said Judge Thomas Walsh, “you all could come together and reach a stipulation as to that riparian buffer management plan and that it be a part of this project. You don’t have to, but you can.”
Sugar Mountain Holdings purchased the 370-acre Maple Valley Ski Area in 2018 and submitted an Act 250 application to the state in February 2020, outlining a plan to renovate the old ski lodge into a brewery and distillery with a tasting room. The plan also called for up to 24 events a year that would require parking for up to 144 cars in a five-acre parking lot on the east side of Route 30 and along the West River.
The three-member District 2 Commission, which reviewed Sugar Mountain’s Act 250 application, denied the applicant’s request to host live music at the lodge, stating that the plan for outdoor music “offends the sensibilities of the average person, or is offensive or shocking because it is out of character with its surroundings ...”
The Commission stated because outdoor music was not appropriate for the location, parking in a five-acre overflow lot along the West River wouldn’t be needed and it need not look at a river buffer management plan submitted by Sugar Mountain.
A fisheries biologist from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department advised the Commission the gravel parking lot is in a floodplain and a 100-foot buffer to protect the river is needed.
Such a buffer would essentially eliminate parking along the river, stated Sugar Mountain’s principle, Keane Aures, senior counsel in the construction and environmental/toxic tort practice for the law firm Gordon & Rees. He lives with his family in Boston and has relatives who operate a bed and breakfast in Wilmington.
Aures appealed the District 2 Commission’s decision to the Environmental Court. Two days last week and two days this week, Walsh took testimony from Aures, the man who designed the riparian management plan, representatives from Trout Unlimited and the Connecticut River Conservancy, a neighbor to the project, and fish, wildlife and river experts from the state.
“I will be digesting our trial and the evidence in the coming weeks,” Walsh said at the end of the day on Wednesday. “I’m not going to wait for you all to tell me settlement or no settlement. What I would say is if you are in resolution phase and you think there’s a chance, you can let me know, that would be helpful.”
While he didn’t issue a deadline, Walsh gave the participants until June 16 to file post-trial memoranda.
Before then, he said he will visit the site along the West River.
“I’ll go do that and observe,” said Walsh. “The site visit is not evidence that I can use as the basis of my decision. It’s purely to put the evidence that came in over the last four days into context.
He also complimented the participants for their civility toward each other and reminded them however the case is decided, they still have to live as neighbors.
“I hope that you will be able to live with each other peacefully and enjoy each other as a part of our state,” said Walsh.
Earlier, Walsh heard from Jeff Nelson, strategic advisor for the Burlington office of VHB, a civil engineering consulting and design firm headquartered in Watertown, Mass., that developed the management plan for the parking lot and its proximity to the West River.
“The applicant has proposed the continued use of an existing gravel parking area, which was constructed in the 1960s and is accessed via an existing corrugated metal tunnel underneath Route 30,” said Nelson. “I believe that that impact would be absolutely negligible.
Nelson also said that experts from the state who assisted the Commission in its decision were not interested in looking at the buffer plan presented by Sugar Mountain.
“They were mostly interested in imposing a prescriptive 100-foot buffer. Period. End of discussion,” he said, which, he added “ ... would render the entire area of the project parcel on the east side of Route 30 as unusable for parking, even though [it’s] an area that’s been previously developed and used as a parking lot for decades. And given that there is no other reasonably available location for overflow parking on the site, it would render, in my opinion, the entire project infeasible.”
On Tuesday, Lael Will, fisheries biologist for the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, stated the applicant’s proposed buffer zone would not “push the needle in the direction we want it to go with improving the conditions of the West River ...”
On Wednesday, Nelson took issue with that conclusion.
“The standard that we always look at when working on a project ... is whether the project as proposed will have an adverse impact ... It’s not whether some aspirational future condition is desired.”
Nelson said the proposed buffer plan would shrink the parking area’s gravel surface and replace it with grass, introduce plantings and install swales, which would improve stormwater drainage and protect the river.
“We really look at where there’s any opportunity on the site to restore the buffer, restore the functions and values, and provide something that is, in my view, a dramatic and substantial improvement from conditions as they exist today,” he said.
Walsh said if the plan as offered by the applicant would be an improvement over the existing conditions, “it would be a failure of our system” to not allow the project to go forward.
Near the end of the hearing, Paul Adkins, who lives across the West River from the old ski area and is a musician, testified that he was opposed to the proposal due to his concern over the prospect of outdoor music.
Before moving to Vermont, Adkins and his wife lived in a small Illinois town along the Mississippi River when a group of investors opened a large outdoor bar nearby.
“They started having full bands every Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Adkins. “We lived a mile from this bar. [It] was a horrible life changing event. So when I hear about outdoor events with amplified bands I know what this can mean.”
Adkins said allowing outdoor music would affect “huge area of a residential Dummerston ... I will be able to hear this amplified music pollution at my house. ... [T]he inexperienced residents in Dummerston have no idea what they could be in for with this noise pollution.”
He also contested testimony given by a noise expert who said outdoor music would be no more annoying than the traffic passing by on Route 30.
“The sound of vehicles driving by is of consistent character easily ignored by our brain,” said Adkins. “Music, by its very intent, varies consistently, constantly, to purposely engage our brain and is therefore hard to ignore.”