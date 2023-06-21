MONTPELIER — Lawmakers and the Scott Administration approved a last-minute deal Tuesday to keep roughly 2,000 homeless Vermonters currently in motels until next April unless officials can place them in a more permanent housing situation.
Gov. Phil Scott’s press secretary, Jason Maulucci, confirmed that “barring unforeseen changes,” the governor would sign the bill passed by the Legislature in a special veto session held at the Statehouse on Tuesday to consider action on Scott's eight vetoes (they overrode five). Maulucci said Scott met with House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth on Friday to hear their proposal, offering suggestions over the weekend, which were adopted into the legislation.
“The governor appreciates the legislative leadership working with him to find a path forward,” Maulucci said.
The move is an about-face for Scott, who has argued that Vermont could not afford the pandemic-era program, which sheltered most of its unhoused population in motels.
The COVID-19 era program allowed unhoused individuals and families to stay in local motels via “vouchers” funded through federal FEMA Cares Act dollars. Those funds ran out last year, ending the “open-door” motel program. Vermont has funded three extensions to the program using monies from the state's general fund. Those extensions ended beginning June 1, when the first batch of unhoused individuals — part of the adverse weather program — were evicted. Two more eviction deadlines are scheduled to start July 1, with several dozen households, including children and the disabled, facing evictions and the possibility of winding up on the street.
The Scott Administration quickly saw the need for a reset of their three-tiered schedule after an uproar caused by the first wave of evictions.
“Towns all across the state were struggling to devise plans for sheltering these people,” Baruth told Vermont News & Media prior to the new legislation passing. He said the Agency of Human Services assured the Senate Appropriations Committee that on-the-ground programs and services were in place to assist people as they were unhoused. "That was not the case. We quickly came to the conclusion that AHS was not ready to transition. We needed to act.”
Vermont’s decision to end its pandemic era-extensions comes at a time when its rate of homelessness is among the worst in the nation. According to USAFacts.org, Vermont ranks third in the country in homelessness per capita.
The new legislation includes motel vouchers for individuals and families already in the program until they’re offered a suitable alternative — either a temporary alternative or permanent housing. The bill does not include any of the approximately 800 people already evicted, and it will not apply to those who fall into homelessness after July 1. Those people will have to ask for help under the state’s much stricter pre-pandemic rules.
The legislation will apply only to the approximately 2,000 people who entered the program before June 30 and met specific eligibility criteria. Lawmakers are also attaching new conditions on the vouchers they provide, including a requirement that motel residents contribute 30 percent of their household incomes to their stay. Motel residents will also have to accept any “alternative housing placement” within 48 hours of notification. Those alternatives can include “shelter beds, placements with family or friends, tiny homes, manufactured homes, or apartments, residential treatment beds, long-term care beds for substance use or mental health issues, nursing homes beds; and recovery facilities.” If a motel decides to kick someone out for “misconduct,” they will lose their voucher.
The legislation will also create significant new legislative oversight of the state’s wind-down of the pandemic-era shelter program. Administration officials will have to report monthly about how many people remain, how many have transitioned out, and where they have gone. Officials will also be required to negotiate better rates with hotels, and track and report how many residents received a $3,300 state-funded deposit.
"I'm really pleased that we were able to find a path forward at the eleventh hour that will enable humane, coordinated transition from there motels to other arrangements for so many Vermonters," said Rep. Emilie Kornheiser of Windham County. "The increased oversight and coordination in the bill will mean that all parties will have better information which should lead to better decisions. We were also able to free up more resources to support the incredible cooperative work happening in communities to build shelters and provide services to our neighbors."
The new conditions, however, raised concerns from some homeless advocates.
“The deal is better than doing nothing,” said homeless advocate Brenda Siegel of Newfane. “It's severely problematic. And the reason it's severely problematic is that it creates big hurdles for people who are already in the program. Those hurdles include requiring people to be already entered in 'coordinated entry' to qualify, and many people are not. We're not going to get that done by June 30.”
Siegel was referring to a Human Services program that coordinates unhoused individuals leaving the voucher program with services, including housing, for a smoother transition. She said the idea of the program was way ahead of the on-the-ground results.
“A lot of people are not entered in coordinated entry right now. And there are places where there are service deserts. And so that's a major issue,” Siegel says. "And then, people will be required to get into new housing in 48 hours. You have to accept the housing in 48 hours. Let's say someone lives in Brattleboro or Bennington, and they're offered housing in Canaan, but all their recovery services, or all their mental health supports, their doctor, or child care and families are in Bennington or Brattleboro. That may not be the right form of housing for them.
“The bill intended to give people dignity," she added. "There's no dignity in giving people no options and having them lose their shelter if they don't take whatever scraps they're given.”
Siegel also took issue with allowing motel owners to kick people out if they “misbehave.”
“There is no process for misconduct. Motel owners or managers make those choices completely on their own. There’s a power differential between a hotel owner and the person experiencing homelessness. There are going to be serious problems when people are kicked out for no reason, personality, or because of racism or other serious issues. And while they have the right to appeal, they're never told that. Once you're on the street, it's very hard to fight anything.”
She was also critical of requiring voucher recipients to contribute 30 percent of their income to the motels, saying it is unrealistic to expect people experiencing homelessness to have that money. "A better option would be to require them to save 30 percent of their income for permanent housing. That would have been better for our overall goal of ending homelessness.”
"Lawmakers did not allocate any new funding for the extension or cut from elsewhere in the budget to pay for it. Instead, they plan on using funds from “surplus revenues.”