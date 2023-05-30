Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Over the Connecticut River on Tuesday, crews started to install the girders on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Brattleboro to Hinsdale, N.H.
Two crews lifted the first two girders into place.
Crews also worked on uncovering signage around Route 142 early Tuesday, as a section of the road has been closed down for 90 days.
The closure is part of the ongoing construction of the new bridge that is expected to be completed next year.
Close
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.
Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.