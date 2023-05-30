Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Crews lift the first girder on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that will cross the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro.

BRATTLEBORO — Over the Connecticut River on Tuesday, crews started to install the girders on the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Brattleboro to Hinsdale, N.H.

Two crews lifted the first two girders into place.

Crews also worked on uncovering signage around Route 142 early Tuesday, as a section of the road has been closed down for 90 days.

The closure is part of the ongoing construction of the new bridge that is expected to be completed next year.

PHOTOS: Girders start to be installed

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.