BRATTLEBORO — Most people in the area are looking forward to a new bridge over the Connecticut River, connecting Hinsdale, N.H., with Brattleboro.
But not Debra Theriault, the owner of Yankee Dog, a day care and training facility for dogs located at 94 Vernon St., right where the new bridge will land.
"I have to be out of here the end of May," said Theriault, who understands the need to replace the 100-year-old Anna Marsh and Charles Dana bridges, just upriver from her current location.
The design of the new bridge, which will stretch from the traffic light at George's Field in Hinsdale to Route 142, also known as Vernon Street, in Brattleboro, calls for the removal of the building she is in.
"It's not like I didn't know it was coming," said Theriault. "I've been looking since January 2020 for a place to move to."
Work on the replacement bridge has already begun and bids were recently opened by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
Because the river up to the banks of Vermont is owned by the Granite State, the bridge, too, will be owned by New Hampshire, except for the small portion of the nearly 1,800-foot span that stretches to Route 142.
The $60-million project includes $8 million to rehabilitate the existing bridges for pedestrian and recreational use.
According to a source familiar with the bidding process, the low bid came in at $62 million, from Reed and Reed, a bridge building firm in Woolwich, Maine. Two other bids, at $77 million and $89 million, were also received.
Don Lyford, the project manager for the N.H. Department of Transportation, declined to comment on the bids at this time.
"We need to review the low bid and present it to the Federal Highway Administration and the Vermont Agency of Transportation for concurrence," Lyford wrote in an email to the Reformer. "It will be a bit before we are ready to make an announcement as to the results."
Vermont is responsible for about 15 percent of the cost, about $7.5 million, some of which has already been spent to purchase rights of way and to take properties along the river, including 94 Vernon St.
"Because the state is displacing me," said Theriault, "they are supposed to assist me in finding a new location."
She said though the state's right-of-way agent has been pleasant to work with, she's not received any help other than two real estate listings that weren't appropriate for a business that needs lots of parking and no neighbors to be annoyed by barking dogs.
"I can't run this business in a densely settled area," she said.
While Theriault won't accept a dog that barks incessantly, she says when they show up around 7 a.m., they are using barking with excitement, ready to play.
"It would be irresponsible of me. I need to be in a non-residential area."
Theriault has also received some assistance from the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, but the sites suggested were also inappropriate.
Adam Grinold, executive director of the BDCC, said he's been in conversation with Theriault and though they've been able to identify four or five possibilities, none of them meet her specific needs.
"Like many businesses seeking to open, locate or expand in the region, there is a lack of available, affordable space, whether that's 3,000 square feet or 30,000 square feet," he said.
The building Theriault has been in since 2012 is a little ramshackle, with a leaky roof and a fire alarm that malfunctions at odd times, and is hard to heat and cool.
"But location-wise, it's been great. I have a lot of clients who are from Hinsdale and lots of people who work in town," she said. "Between me and the local kennel club, which holds classes here, we train about 300 dogs a year. This was a good spot to do it. There's plenty of parking and it's not far from downtown."
The state purchased the building in April 2020 and Theriault has been paying rent to Vermont since.
Theriault said she has to be out of the building by May 31.
"The state will pay to store my stuff for up to one year while I look for a place. I can't make a living, but at least I don't have to pay for storage."
The state will also give her $2,500 for moving expenses, and if she doesn't find a suitable location in 12 months, they will buy her out.
It's not much of a buyout, though, she said.
"I might be able to put a down payment on a car," said Theriault. "After putting in eight years here, the buyout is kind of insulting, but it is limited by state statute. It's actually a fair offer, because I operate a low-volume, low-income business."
Theriault cares for 10 or 12 dogs a day, an amount that is down slightly since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with many people working remotely, staying home with their dogs.
She's been hesitant to admit new dogs because the future of Yankee Dog is uncertain.
"It takes a while to get a dog accustomed to a day care program," she said. "Some hit the ground running while others need a little help. I evaluate each dog pretty carefully and arrange the groupings so every dog gets along."
In addition to her doggie day care business, which she runs with the the help of two part-timers, Theriault trains dogs and works on their behavioral issues.
Her clients are concerned, said Theriault, but there's not much she can do until she finds a suitable location.
"When you are taking care of somebody's pet, it's an intimate relationship," she said. "These are well-loved and well-cared for dogs. If it wasn't that way, if they weren't spoiled creatures, they wouldn't be here."
And Theriault said she is not interested in moving across the river to New Hampshire.
"I am a Vermonter," she said. "I want to stay in the 91/Route 5 corridor if at all possible," she said.
She'd also prefer to stay in Brattleboro or relatively close, as she lives in Whitingham and isn't looking forward to extending her 35-minute commute.
"Most of my clients are Brattleboro based," said Theriault. "I have a reputation here. I need something similar to this location that has an outdoor space and handicap access. And it needs to be safe, both for the dogs and my clients."
Theriault is welcoming suggestions at her Facebook page, www.facebook.com/yankeedogtraining. Folks can also call her at 802-490-4233.