MONTPELIER — A fall 2020 survey among students at the Community College of Vermont revealed that 61 percent of respondents had experienced at least one form of basic needs insecurity during the pandemic.
In response, CCV has established Life Gap Plus, a new program designed to provide greater visibility of and access to resources for students facing basic needs insecurities. Funded with generous support from private donors, the program builds on CCV’s Life Gap Grants, just-in-time scholarships that can help students bridge challenging situations that might otherwise threaten their ability to stay in school.
Through Life Gap Plus, CCV has created Student Resource Centers in its Winooski, Montpelier, Rutland and Brattleboro academic centers. Student ambassadors provide peer-to-peer outreach around eligibility for food assistance through 3SquaresVT. United Way Working Bridges Resource Coordinators are also available to connect students with housing, child care, transportation and other resources.
The program will expand on existing partnerships with community organizations such as Feeding Chittenden, as well as establish new relationships with food shelves and other local organizations. All CCV students are eligible for Life Gap Grants and to take advantage of Life Gap Plus resources.
To learn more about Life Gap Plus, visit ccv.edu/student-resources.