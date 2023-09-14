BELLOWS FALLS — The floods across Vermont during the summer of 2023 mean the construction of the new Depot Street Bridge in downtown Bellows Falls is being pushed back a year.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup told the Bellows Falls Village Trustees Tuesday night that work on the new bridge, which includes a major reconfiguration of Depot Street on The Island, as well as the loss of Centennial Park, won't start until 2026 at the earliest. The 112-year-old bridge, which crosses the Bellows Falls Canal, has been deemed as significantly compromised.
The new bridge is being built at a new location, about 200 feet upstream from the current location, and construction was supposed to start in 2025. As a result, a new road is being rerouted through the park, which includes dozens of parking spaces to serve downtown Bellows Falls.
Pickup said Agency of Transportation officials gave him what he called "the bad news...good news" in a recent telephone call.
The 'good news,' in Pickup's view, is the extra time allows the village to do some preparatory work to join the state's construction bid on the project to have underground utility work done on Canal Street, which is also going to be affected by the new location of the new bridge.
"No actual work," Pickup said, would begin on the Canal Street project until 2026. The project, which is expected to take three years, was estimated to cost $3.4 million in 2019.
The state and the town and village have been doing planning on the project, including several historical aspects of the new bridge and bike/pedestrian bridge, as well as the work on Canal Street, which involves making it 100 percent one way.
The trustees voted to use $30,000 from the village's utilities' fund balance to pay for planning, so the village could 'piggy-back' on the state's construction bid.
Pickup said that both water, sewer and stormwater drainage could be replaced as a result.
He told the trustees that Rob Wheeler, the village's water department head, estimated that the pipes along Canal Street were 100 years old. And Pickup said there would be a real advantage to getting additional stormwater diverted from the village's sewage treatment plant.
"We've been treating rainwater," he said.
He said that in additional to old clay file underneath Canal Street, there are what he called "stacked stones" that are more than 100 years old.
He said it would be an overdue update for the municipal utilities.
As part of the overall Depot Street Bridge project, the current bridge is being removed and a pedestrian/bike bridge put just a little downstream in its place.
Pickup told the board that the state's engineering consultants had started doing preliminary drilling in the area to determine the existing bridge's foundation. Pickup said the drilling could also reveal potential contamination in the area, which the town is responsible for under terms of the contract.
Town officials and representatives from Great River Hydro, which owns and operates the hydroelectric station at Bellows Falls, are concerned about any potential damage to the Bellows Falls Canal, which now functions as the penstock for the hydro station, diverting water from the Connecticut River to the plant's giant turbines.
For additional information on the project, consult: https://www.bfbridgesrock.org/