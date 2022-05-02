BRATTLEBORO — Seven of the eight members of the board of New England Youth Theatre submitted their resignations, effective Monday.
"As we begin our transition into full programming for the first time in over two years, it has become clear that the goals and vision of the board are out of alignment with long term staff," the board said in a statement. "To honor the past and find a way into the future, we are handing over the governance and management of NEYT to its founders to determine its future path out of the pandemic."
"The pandemic affected all live theater groups, and as we moved out and looked at the next phase, we recognized that the staff wanted more input into organization, and that it made sense to look to the founders, especially Stephen Stearns, as strong guiding lights going forward," said David Dunn, treasurer of the board, who was asked to speak to the media. "The former board members wish only the best for NEYT and its staff and faculty going forward."
The Reformer has reached out to Stearns for comment.
Dunn told the Reformer that there were no underlying reasons or hard feelings between the board, staff or the youth theater's founders.
"Sometimes it happens there is a realignment," he said. "The best way to do that is listen to the staff. We just want to make sure we are doing the right thing for the kids."
"We are so grateful for all of the support our community has offered these past two years and to NEYT Executive Director Hallie Flower, who has guided the organization through these challenging times," the board said. "Thank you, also, to the community members who provided feedback to support this restructuring. It has been a privilege to serve such a place for our community’s young people. We look forward to watching NEYT emerge into this new era."
New England Youth Theatre is entering the summer season with nearly full enrollment in its summer programming, with a robust mentoring program and the Senior Company spring show, "You’re Welcome," opening Friday.