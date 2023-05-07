WINDHAM — A square dance at Windham Elementary School brought together families and community members to celebrate the nice, new flooring in the multipurpose room.
“It’s great to see everyone in this space with this brand new floor,” said Sally Newton, president of Friends of the Windham Schoolhouse. “We’re here to celebrate the floor and to thank the people who made it possible.”
John Beagan, secretary of Friends of the Windham Schoolhouse, said the linoleum flooring had been chipping and causing children to trip.
Just more than a year ago, community members formed Friends of the Windham Schoolhouse to support the school and community. Newton said the nonprofit started with projects such as building raised garden beds and a new sandbox. The group hosted social events and encouraged community members to complete background checks so they could volunteer at the school. Newton said “quite a few people” are now coming in to help with a lunch program and outdoor education.
“So that’s great,” she said, “but it wasn’t long after we started all that, that somebody said this multipurpose room needs a new floor.”
Her group moved forward with the project, she said, as “talented carpenters and floor experts in the community” volunteered to help if the materials could be obtained. Fundraisers were held and a generous community member agreed to match whatever money was made.
On Christmas Eve, the old flooring was removed. Then the plywood went down, Newtown said.
“We were hoping by February break to put in the new floor, the actual hard wood flooring, but then the delivery was delayed so that didn’t happen until the end of March,” she said.
During the April school break, finishing occurred.
Newtown thanked community members for volunteering their time and contributing money toward the effort. She called the project “a great example of what can happen when a community comes together to do something.”
“Look what can happen,” she said. “It’s a really neat thing, and it’s one thing that makes Windham a really cool town. We may have had our ups and downs here and there but people pull together and help each other out.”