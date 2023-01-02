WEST DOVER — A seven-year-old boy from New Jersey was seriously injured Saturday in a skiing accident at Mount Snow Resort.
The resort, in a statement released Monday morning, confirmed that a young skier had been injured and was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., for treatment of his injuries.
The resort did not release the boy's name and his condition could not be confirmed at the hospital.
"We can confirm an incident took place on the mountain on Dec. 31 involving a 7-year-old male from New Jersey. The guest was transported to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire after Mount Snow Ski Patrol responded to a skier incident on an intermediate trail," said Mount Snow spokeswoman Courtney DiFiore in an email.
Dover Police Sgt. Michael Arbogast said the police were not notified of the accident. He said he was on duty Saturday and was at Mount Snow for another incident when he saw a lot of flashing red lights through the trees.
He said Monday that after he resolved the first call, he went to the scene of the flashing lights and the road had just been reopened since it had been closed to accommodate the helicopter.
He said the ski area is not required to contact police about accidents on the slopes, although he said he wished they had, particularly since it was a serious accident.
Likewise, Vermont State Police Lt. Thomas Mozzer said Monday via email that state police had also not been notified.