Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Love It Twice Resale and Consignment shop has reopened at a new location at Black Mountain Square, on Putney Road, after being located near The Marina for years.

BRATTLEBORO — Love It Twice Resale and Consignment shop has reopened at a new location at Black Mountain Square, on Putney Road, after being located near The Marina for years.

Owner Leigh-Ann Cwikowski says the new shop is now visible from all directions on Putney Road, which she said has increased foot traffic to the store.

PHOTOS: Love it Twice

1 of 8

The new location allowed Love It Twice Resale and Consignment to make changes that couldn’t be done at the previous location.

“I just had major surgery on my knee that required me to be in a wheelchair for 10 weeks, and will need more surgery in the future, so I needed a space that was going to accommodate me being in a wheelchair again,” said Cwikowski. “Here, we have everything on the same floor, our storage is also here so we don’t have to store any items at home.”

Because of the pandemic, Love it Twice has been hearing from lots of parents and grandparents about items they can’t find in the community.

“They say we are the only place they can find soccer cleats this year. We had a huge amount of them, but we are blowing through them and having a tough time replenishing them. This new space allows us to bring in more inventory from the community, and it kinda puts us in the heart of Brattleboro.”