Vicki Woods, from Guilford, Vt., looks over the clothes that were for sale at Love It Twice Resale and Consignment shop, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Love It Twice Resale and Consignment shop has reopened at a new location at Black Mountain Square, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Leigh-Ann Cwikowski, owner of Love It Twice Resale and Consignment shop.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Susan Climent, of Halifax, looks over some of the toy options at Love It Twice Resale and Consignment shop, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, in mid-September.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The new location allowed Love It Twice Resale and Consignment to make changes that couldn’t be done at the previous location.
“I just had major surgery on my knee that required me to be in a wheelchair for 10 weeks, and will need more surgery in the future, so I needed a space that was going to accommodate me being in a wheelchair again,” said Cwikowski. “Here, we have everything on the same floor, our storage is also here so we don’t have to store any items at home.”
Because of the pandemic, Love it Twice has been hearing from lots of parents and grandparents about items they can’t find in the community.
“They say we are the only place they can find soccer cleats this year. We had a huge amount of them, but we are blowing through them and having a tough time replenishing them. This new space allows us to bring in more inventory from the community, and it kinda puts us in the heart of Brattleboro.”