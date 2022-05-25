WESTMORELAND, N.H. — His district has changed a lot, but Rep. Paul Berch is asking his constituents, both old and new, to return him to Concord in November.
“To move New Hampshire forward, we need to restore voting rights, assure health care for all including women’s reproductive rights, guarantee that our taxes are fair, create jobs, protect local control and preserve a healthy environment,” stated Berch in a news release announcing his intention to return to the N.H. House of Representatives.
For the past 10 years, Berch has represented four river towns — Westmoreland, Walpole, Chesterfield, and Hinsdale — with three other representatives.
Most recently, that included Lucy McVitty Weber of Walpole, Cathy Harvey of Chesterfield and Michael Abbott of Hinsdale.
But now, under a new map drawn up by the Republican majority in Concord, Berch, of Westmoreland, is running for one of two seats that will represent more than 30,000 people in the the newly formed Cheshire-15 District, a “floterial” district that includes the four river towns as well as Surry and four of Keene’s five wards.
A floterial district is created when certain towns or, in Keene’s case, wards, have more than the 3,444 people but not enough for a second rep. The population is aggregated in those areas into a floterial district.
Weber told the Reformer she also hopes to return to Concord as one of the two reps in the new district.
“Because the combined population of Walpole and Surry greatly exceeds the number needed for one representative, but does not have enough for two, Walpole and Surry have also been thrown into a gigantic district with Westmoreland, Chesterfield, Hinsdale, and four of the five Keene wards,” she said. “This makes no sense at all, and is entirely the result of Republican redistricting.”
Chesterfield, Hinsdale and Westmoreland are now District-6 and will send two representatives to the State House.
Abbott said he plans to run again in the new district.
“As always, I will do what I think is in the best interests of the communities that I represent,” said Abbott. “Unfortunately, we are in the forgotten corner of the state.”
Harvey did not respond to an email query.
Berch, who’s lived in Westmoreland for more than 35 years, retired in 2009 as the managing attorney from the Windham County, Vt., Public Defender’s Office
For the past 10 years, Berch has, with the Weber, Harvey and Abbott, represented about 13,000 people. His new district will have more than double that number. He won’t be doing that alone, though. Cheshire County lost one representative in the most recent redistricting, down to 22, but each of the wards in Keene that Berch will, if re-elected, be representing, will also have an elected representative.
“I was not in favor of changing the map,” said Berch. “And I don’t think the citizens of Cheshire wanted any change. However, change occurs.”
And, unlike state senators who get a small staff to assist them in their duties, New Hampshire’s 400 reps are on their own and only get paid $100 a year plus mileage to and from Concord.
Despite the challenges the new seat will present, Berch says it gives him the rare opportunity to represent Cheshire County with what he believes will be a more effective voice in Concord.
Berch also chairs the County Delegation Executive Committee which has the primary function of developing the final budget for the county.
“While I am one of 400 votes on the state budget in Concord, I have a major role in determining county taxes,” he said. “I am proud to say that the annual increase during the past few years in the amount that the county has needed to raise from taxes is close to zero. We go over every request for funding line by line and each agency/department must justify its request. We also receive input from citizens, as our work is public.”
Despite keeping the county budget level funded, he said, property taxes around the state have increased, mostly to pay for schools.
Those taxes have increased because the state, under Republican leadership, has given tax breaks to large corporations, many of which are headquartered out of state said Berch.
Tax cuts to big business on the state level result in decreases in support to communities around the state, which end up having to shoulder the burden themselves, he said. This way, Republicans can say they cut taxes while blaming any tax increases on schools, counties and municipalities.
“I’ve seen time and time again that Republicans talk about no tax increases. And they continually downshift costs to the local level, which usually means increased property taxes.”