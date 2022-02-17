BELLOWS FALLS — The Adams Grist Mill, the longtime museum of the Bellows Falls Historical Society, is getting a new slate roof, thanks to a local benefactor.
Crews from Jancewicz & Son, a local roofing company, started erecting extensive scaffolding earlier in the month around the large Mill Street building, and began work on the new slate roof last week, said Catherine Bergmann, president of the historical society.
The historical society moved its operations out of the old mill about two years ago, to its current Westminster Street location, in part out of concern for the leaking roof, Bergmann said, and had tarped portions of the building because of the leaks.
But the 1831 mill, with its distinctive lettering advertising "Hay Grain Feed Flour," on its cupola, was built of such sturdy timbers that the leaking did not do any real damage, to the relief of the society.
Thanks to the generosity of former resident Theresa Narkiewicz Schneider, the historical society was able to go forward with replacing the original slate roof, and Jancewicz was the lower bidder for the $60,000 project.
Schneider grew up in the Bellows Falls area, and when she died in 2019, she left her nephew Jim Narkiewicz of Tilton, N.H., in charge of her trust.
"She loved Bellows Falls, and she loved history," Bergmann said.
Schneider's nephew made the decision to help fund the roof project, Bergmann said, and now sits on the board of the historical society. The historical society is also seeking state and federal grants to help with the repairs.
Walter Wallace, the Rockingham historic preservation coordinator, said the historical society went through an extensive review process before awarding the contract.
Both Wallace and Bergmann said they believe the mill's original roof was likely wooden shakes, but that the slate roof had been on the building for more than 100 years. The mill, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, needed to have a historically accurate roof, Wallace said, and slate was chosen "to be as close as possible" to the original.
The mill stopped operating in 1961, and in 1965 became home to the local historical society, which was formed largely to keep the mill from being demolished, according to published accounts at the time. The large brick mill was built by a man named John Cary, who sold it in 1875 to the Adams family.
According to Bergmann, the mill is the oldest building in Bellows Falls still open to the public. It is filled with much of the society's collection of industrial and agricultural exhibits, and she says the mill is still in working condition.
The building was built in stages, and she believes its distinctive cupola was added later. The building is a combination of brick, stone and wood frame.
Kenny Roy and Jeremy Lefebvre of Janciewicz & Son said last week that the company does roofing in all weather conditions, including the dead of winter.
The slate being used for the Adams Grist Mill is from New England Slate, a Vermont company that does business with a Rutland County quarry in Poultney, Roy said.
Bergmann said the historical society had originally hoped to save the old slate and use it for other projects or even a fundraising effort. But the slate has become too brittle, and instead will have to be hauled away.
Roy said in slate roof repair jobs one of the key challenges is to match the existing slate on the roof with new slate, but that isn't the case in this project since everything is new.
Roofing in the winter, according to Lefebvre, "it's pretty basic."
In addition to the roof, a handicapped access ramp will be added this spring, and a better drainage system will be installed to keep water from the roof getting into the cellar, Bergmann she said.
In addition, the society is writing a grant to help pay for the repointing the brick on the back of the mill.
She said the new handicapped access ramp will be built of out of black locust lumber, milled from local trees. The contractor who is working on the project has located the trees, she said, but now needs to find a sawyer willing to do the custom work.
The historical society is also working on the Riverfront Park, and it is in the process of installing a new kiosk to explain the walking trails and the history of the area, which is located along the Connecticut River and used to be filled with various mills.
Donations are always welcome to help the society's various projects, Bergmann said.