HALIFAX — Three candidates are vying for each of the two new Select Board seats approved by voters at annual Town Meeting in March. After today’s election, the board will have five members.
Candidates for the one-year term are Cara Cheyette, Paul Blais and Rhonda Ashcraft.
If elected, Cheyette said, she’ll bring “an independent perspective to the job, drawn from my experience as a single parent, working and putting myself through school over two decades; as appointed counsel to folks who have a right to a lawyer but can’t afford one; as someone deeply grateful for having found my way to a place that is more home than any place I’ve ever lived; and as someone who has participated in town politics and governance since I first set foot on my land in 2011.”
Cheyette described being a frequent and active attendee at public meetings, and having a “natural curiosity about people and issues, and a deep commitment to fairness and transparency.”
“And if elected, I would be beholden to no one but the voters and my conscience,” she said. “You’ll always know why I believe a particular decision is or isn’t in the town’s best interests.”
Cheyette has served as an interim member of the Planning Commission, the town’s trustee for Rescue Inc., an alternative representative for the Windham Solid Waste Management District and a member of the Broadband Committee.
“In my experience, the people that were born here and the people who were drawn here share an independent spirit and a willingness to be self-sufficient,” she said. “In my mind, that’s what binds us as a community even if we believe different things, have different skills, or come from different backgrounds. But there are times when one pair of even capable hands isn’t enough to get the job done and we don’t have the luxury of rejecting ideas or offers to help because we don’t share beliefs or backgrounds. It’s in that spirit that I’ve offered to put my particular skills and way of thinking to work for the town, to better understand the challenges confronting the town — because there’s lots I don’t understand — to reflect the concerns of the people who live here, and to help the board come to the best decisions they can.”
Blais has served as a School Board member since 2008 including when the Halifax district merged with Readsboro to create Southern Valley Unified Union District. After communities and the state approved of dissolving the union, the Halifax School Board will operate separately again in July with Blais in its membership. He also volunteered with rescue squads in Halifax and Whitingham.
One of his reasons for running for the one-year position, which will actually end up being about eight months before the election in March, is his experience with the School Board and knowledge of the town. He served as Town Meeting moderator since 2018 and was asked to moderate Select Board meetings in the last year to keep them civil.
Understanding the town and its finances, he said, “I thought I could hit the ground running. There wouldn’t be a learning curve.”
Blais said he became a School Board member and moderator due to vacancies, running for School Board for the last 13 years unopposed.
His hope is to improve the community’s perception toward the Select Board, he said, “because there’s not a really good perception of the board right now.” He believes the board can restore trust and confidence by being transparent and explaining decisions.
Even if he’s not elected, he still plans to help with improving the relations.
“I’m going to all the meetings anyways,” he said. “So I can still be a catalyst for that as long as there are board members who want to follow through with that.”
Blais is aware of the challenges of enlarging a board. When Southern Valley started, he went from being on a board with three members to six members. And he’s on the Windham Southwest Supervisory Union board with about 16 other members.
Blais is a senior network engineer for Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. Previously, he was a senior network administrator for Sonnax Industries in Rockingham for 12 years.
Ashcraft said she is running because she thinks she might have some good ideas.
“The big thing is the trucking out the sand, the dirt,” she said. “There’s got to be another solution that would save us some money.”
She acknowledged there will be a lot to learn if she’s elected — a challenge, which she said she’s up for.
Ashcraft has recently been getting more involved in town affairs, regularly attending board meetings.
“There’s been a lot of controversy in the town and no trust with the Select Board so I thought I would just give it a whirl,” she said.
She has lived in Halifax her entire life. She believes her mother is the oldest living person in Halifax who was born here.
Asked if she loves the town, Ashcraft said, “Oh God, yes.”
“It’s a nice little town but it does have its issues,” she said. “Recently, there’s been more.”
Residents want the board to wisely spend taxpayers’ money, Ashcraft said.
“Our taxes are pretty high. That’s why I think people are aggravated,” Ashcraft said. “People just want truthfulness. Just tell what you’re going to do.”
Candidates for the two-year term are Tristan Roberts, Matt Stewart and Ric Owen.
Roberts said he has considered Halifax home for 16 years.
“I love the hardworking people here,” he said. “I love the beautiful land. I love the spirit of the town. I believe that everyone serving on the Select Board wants the best for the town, and the same can be said for everyone running. Serving is a big commitment but I see it as a duty that individuals need to step up and make when they’re able to.”
Broadband is a big issue for the town, Roberts said. He thanked the leadership of the board and volunteers who helped make Halifax a founding member of the Communications Union District known as DVFiber.
“Through DVFiber and the new funding that is available, we have conducted a pole study in Halifax and are closer than ever to bringing broadband to everyone in Halifax who wants it,” he said. “Broadband provides educational access for our young students and adult learners. It supports economic success for our working families. It allows grandparents living here to stay connected with their families even with the pandemic.”
Roberts said he would support the board in making short- and long-term decisions to keep roads in good shape while managing those costs. He acknowledged the need to be transparent about the projects and make the case for decisions to the community.
Roberts described being a proud father of a 9-year-old son, a homesteader, nature lover and business owner. He works as a technical expert for a nonprofit aimed at getting toxic chemicals out of building products.
“In my professional life, a lot of my day-to-day work is running committees, so I’m familiar with facilitating product conversations, hearing different viewpoints, and conducting business transparently,” he said.
Roberts chairs the Broadband Committee and previously served as the town’s energy coordinator. He also has been on board of three nonprofits.
Stewart said he wants to restore trust and confidence in the board, and bring a younger perspective.
“I’ve got a young family,” he said. “I want my family to be there forever.”
Stewart said he feels it would be good to have a younger voice mixed with those of the more experienced board members.
“I would learn a lot from them then eventually I think I could give back a lot,” he said.
For Stewart, the biggest challenge facing the town now involves the investment in a new dump truck that is now having issues. He also wants to assist in finding a new home for the post office.
In the construction and plumbing trade, Stewart has managed different projects. He was born and raised in Whitingham, and moved to Halifax in 2012 when he married his wife. He described being the proud father of two children.
“I really appreciate living in a small, rural town where I know and can depend on my neighbors,” he said. “If I’m elected, my goal is to help our Select Board make the most efficient and responsible decisions for our town.”
Regarding a land deal that fell through last year where the town was going to buy land from a board member, Stewart said if another similar opportunity ever arises he would do all the due diligence that is required. The purchase prompted concerns in the community and a lawsuit that was later dropped.
Cheyette represented 41 residents in the suit. Among the plaintiffs were Ashcraft and Roberts, and Peter Silverberg, who was elected in March.
Owen could not be reached.