WHITINGHAM — Suspects in a theft of body armor and firearms from a pickup truck stolen from Whitingham used an ATM in Northampton, Mass. on Tuesday afternoon.
The Vermont State Police said the transaction was flagged because the two suspects used a bank card belonging to the owner of the pickup.
On Tuesday morning, the Vermont State Police received a report of the stolen pickup. About three hours later, troopers with the Massachusetts State Police located the vehicle in Palmer.
The truck contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. The firearms and body armor were not in the vehicle when the MSP troopers located the vehicle, though the dirt bike was still in the bed.
Anyone who might recognize the individuals in the photographs, the tattoos, or who may have additional information that could assist investigators is asked to call the VSP at 802-722-4600. People also may leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.