BRATTLEBORO — As colorful flowers reemerge around downtown Brattleboro, just in time for summer, so does a familiar face who waters and takes care of them. People might notice that Dick DeGray isn’t in his normal watering truck, but a new one that he and Stephanie Bonin, executive director of Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, were able to purchase through fundraising.
“End of last year we were having difficulties with the water truck. ... It wasn’t going to be usable this year,” said DeGray. “We started a campaign to fundraise for a new water truck. We raised $29,000 for it, which was quite impressive; it was overwhelming to see that much community support for the flower program.”
Several local businesses and groups donated money for the new truck: The Richards Group, The Brattleboro Rotary Club, Brattleboro Savings & Loans, Brattleboro Subaru, The Porch, Park Place Financial Advisors, The Works, Cota & Cota, The Elks and Downs Rachlin Martin.
The bright red truck, carrying around the watering and garden supplies, was named Bloom to help keep the downtown area blooming.
DeGray did add that there was trouble with a supplier for the flowers in spring, but they are here to stay through the fall.