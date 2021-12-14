WILMINGTON — Construction on the new public safety facility on Beaver Street will continue through winter.
Bread Loaf Corporation began construction on the approximately 16,000-square foot, two story building in April. The project is mostly on schedule, Town Manager Scott Tucker said.
“A lot of folks working on this project probably have a lot of other work they’re doing but, by and large, all the subs are coming in on time or they make up the time when they get here,” he said, referring to subcontractors.
Wilmington, Vt., Fire Chief Scott Moore gives a tour of the progress at the new Police and Fire Station on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Tucker is suggesting to the Select Board that the current firehouse be used as a wellness center when the combined facility is completed. He envisions it as a place where mental health services can be provided via the police department with its social worker liaison, Voices of Hope could offer trainings and peer-to-peer assistance for substance use disorder, outdoor recreation programs can be hosted or other organizations could meet.
As for the police station, Tucker would like to spread municipal operations into the space since it is in the same building as Town Offices.
“We have someone in the attic; we need to move them into better space,” he said. “We’ve outgrown the building as it is. This would give us a little more room.”
Tucker noted the town plan recommends moving the Town Offices out of the flood zone, as it had for the fire and police stations.
Town staff are “very happy” with the progress on the public safety facility, Tucker said.
“Bread Loaf is very happy with the quality of the (subcontractors) they have,” he said. “We’ve had some local subs and then some who have come from outside the area. Everyone seems to be doing a terrific job.”