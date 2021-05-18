NEWFANE — Discussion on a proposal for the town to offer anti-bias or diversity training to town employees, town officials and any interested community members will continue but not without debate on its necessity and whether it is in the municipality’s purview.
“We will keep this on the agenda as a working item,” Select Board Chairwoman Angela Sanborn said at the board meeting held in person with remote options Monday. “I think it’s an important topic. I don’t think we can mandate anyone to do the training. I’d like to research it more.”
In a letter submitted to the board with about 145 signatures, West River Mutual Aid requested the Select Board find appropriate training and offered to help. WRMA called the training “commonplace across professional, education and governmental settings” in Vermont and the United States.
“By taking this proactive step, Newfane will be sending a welcoming message, not only to all newcomers to our town, but also to our neighbors of diverse backgrounds, who are concerned about our understanding of and empathy for the nuanced problems they face,” the letter states. “Many new residents from diverse backgrounds have joined our community during the pandemic. As Vermont considers applying American Rescue Plan Act funds towards increasing housing infrastructure, and as young people increasingly consider climate change as a factor in where to raise their families, we are likely to see more and more people choose Newfane in the coming years, which would be wonderful for the health and vibrancy of our community as a whole.”
The group noted the occurrence of several racist incidents in Vermont and Windham County in the last year or so. The group also thanked the board for issuing a statement against racism and hate in response to vandalism in Newfane on Route 30 at the request of community members after graffiti found on the roadway in July said “BLM is racist.” BLM stands for Black Lives Matter.
About 5.2 percent of Newfane’s residents signed the letter in support of training, Select Board member Shelly Huber said. The board also heard from those who oppose the move.
Erica Walch, a librarian in the town, said she does not believe the the town should legislate morality.
“This is not the business of the Select Board, specifically because we have people like the West River Mutual Aid who could put this program on,” Cristine White of Newfane said. “They’re the perfect vehicle to do this.”
In a letter to the board, Walch called the antiracist movement “racist.”
“Antiracists believe that all people who are white are terrible, hateful, misguided, overtly or subconsciously racist and oppressing people who are not white and must attend training to realize how awful they are and be re-educated,” she wrote, adding that the Select Board is for managing the town, “not learning and spouting political ideologies. We have diversity in Newfane but it’s not the type of diversity the ‘woke’ crowd appreciates.”
Board member Mike Fitzpatrick said he does not think it is the Select Board’s place to provide the training and he has never heard about any racist incidents related to town operations. He supported the statement after the vandalism, he said, because it shows “we’re there for everybody.”
“This is not a referendum on past actions,” said Juliette Carr, one of WRMA’s cofounders. “This is an opportunity for growth in the future.”
A wide variety of programs are available at different price points, Carr said. She is part of a WRMA subgroup developing a list of potential trainings.
Board members are interested in learning about how other towns have handled training. Sanborn said the idea is to do what is best for the town and she asked the group to return for the next meeting.
WRMA started in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for neighbors to help each other, group co-coordinator Kate Gehring said. An email list now numbers more than 150.
Tim Maddalena of Brookline said the training could help educate community members. He spoke of incidents where eggs were thrown at his property and neighbors’ for having BLM signs.
“Our exposure to media fixes images into our brains and emotions, and it creates an unconscious bias,” Lynn Forrest of South Newfane said in support of the training. “If you think about the images of Black men, they’re usually portrayed as criminals and Hispanics as gang members.”
Fitzpatrick said he knows people whose Trump flags were stolen and burned.
Bahman Mahdavi of Newfane suggested looking at the board as a “power structure,” because it makes up rules and policies in town.
“As leaders in our community, taking the bull by the horns and showing us all how to confront racism will prove your mettle to Newfane,” she said. “A training to help us see the hazy shape of racism more clearly can only be an eye opener.”
Robert Hamm, pastor at First Congregational Church of Newfane, said the training would only add to the skills of what a caring community can use to “look out for the growing diversity of the town.”
Walch called the proposal a “partisan request” and suggested if the training occurs, diverse community members already living in Newfane be included such as libertarians, Republicans and conservatives.
“We have transgender members of our population and they have expressed that they don’t always feel welcome or comfortable here so transgender lives matter, Black lives matter, everybody’s lives matter and some get treated with more respect than others,” Dan DeWalt of South Newfane said. “We’re trying to unite the town in saying we care about everyone in this town, everyone here. We care about folks who want to come in.”
Individuals and institutions have “blind spots” that trainings can address, Apple Gifford of WRMA said. Without the training, she said, it’s difficult to know if practices and policies are equitable.
Having participated in several trainings, Select Board Vice Chairwoman Ann Golob called some of them “superb.” For her, the best tackled structural racism.
“I found that training excellent and eye opening and a very useful way to understand racial and ethnic stress and strife in this country because it really looked to explain it from a structural standpoint,” she said, adding that the trainings were never accusatory. “Finding the right course really makes a difference.”