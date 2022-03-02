NEWFANE — Incumbents Katy Johnson-Aplin and Emily Long won elections, as did Jeff Chevalier.
After Tuesday's election, Johnson-Aplin will be returning to the Select Board for a second year and Chevalier also will serve a one-year term. They fended off Cris White for the seats.
Longtime School Board member Emily Long, who also serves as House majority leader, was reelected to the West River Education District Board. She was challenged by Peter Broussard, who is a senior at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, for the Newfane seat.
Town Clerk Carol Hesselbach said all 37 articles on the ballot passed including the approximately $1.6 million fiscal year 2023 budget; capital expenditures of $316,345; a $28,634 bump to cover an excavator lease payment; and a transfer of $125,000 of surplus funds to the Capital Reserve Fund. Voters also approved appropriations of $500 to American Red Cross; $250 to AIDS Project of Southern Vermont; $1,500 to the incorporated village of Newfane Union Hall; $3,500 to Grace Cottage Hospital; $400 to Green Mountain RSVP; $1,000 to Groundworks Collaborative; $1,850 to Health Care & Rehabilitation Services; $1,000 to Restorative Community Practice of Southern Vermont; $1,150 to Senior Solutions; $5,178 to Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies; $600 to the Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance; $2,000 to the South Newfane Community Association; $1,000 to The Timson Hill Preschool; $1,000 to The Gathering Place; $750 to The Moover; $2,675 to Valley Cares; $220 to the Vermont Center for Independent Living; $400 to Vermont Adult Learning; $1,000 to Vermont Green Up; $4,500 to Visiting Nurses Alliance & Hospice for Vermont/New Hampshire, $1,000 to Williamsville School Preservation Society, $250 to Windham County Historical Society, $720 to the Windham County Humane Society; $1,000 to the Women's Freedom Center; $1,660 to Youth Services; and $250 to WinDart.
Vote tallies have not yet been provided.