NEWFANE — In an ongoing series of meetings aimed at figuring out the best use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, a municipal planning grant is being eyed as a way to supplement local residents’ desires to add housing, create a community center and improve infrastructure.
“I would focus more on what you want and where you want it,” Chris Campany, executive director of the Windham Regional Commission, said during the Select Board meeting last week. “Then that will help inform whether you need the infrastructure to help support something.”
At the last meeting, Campany discussed infrastructure or what he refers to as “systems to support the things the town wants and needs.” He encouraged talks to play out before deeming anything too expensive or burdensome.
The Select Board invited Campany and other experts to meetings to discuss topics related to recommendations from the Planning Commission, which surveyed residents last year about their preferences for the ARPA funds.
Needs for the community rather than visitors should be identified, Campany said. He recommended reaching out to other nearby towns to see if it might make sense to partner on projects.
Plans should focus on quality of life, Campany said. He cited examples such as broadband and telephone services, year-round accessibility for walking and biking, traffic-calming measures and sufficient street lighting.
Campany strongly encouraged designing any projects with flood hazards and history in mind, showing photos of severely damaged properties in South Newfane during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. River scientists could walk through areas of town to assess what has happened in the past and what is likely to happen in the future, he said.
“We need to think about more frequent, more intense flooding,” he said, recalling how four months of heavy rain of the summer might have been record setting.
Looking at fiscal year 2022 rules for the Vermont Municipal Planning Grant Program, Campany said they tend to remain similar year to year. Funding requests were kept to a $22,000 maximum and $2,500 minimum, with all applications required to provided a cash match totaling at least 10 percent of the grant. Projects had to be completed within 18 months of Dec. 1 of the year the grant was awarded.
Applications open Sept. 1. Grants are awarded in December.
Now is “a great time” to start thinking about what kind of project to take on, Campany told the board. Prioritized in the grant program are projects that promote “compact settlements surrounded by working farms, forests and open spaces,” and “demonstrate financial partnership with an outside organization or propose a local match that exceeds the minimum match amounts,” he said.
The grant could aid in however the town plans to use the federal funding. Newfane received $400,936 in APRA money.
“I actually think housing, for me, is one of the most important issues especially in Newfane,” said Maxwell Vandervliet of Newfane, associate principal of Main Street Group who also was invited to speak at the meeting.
Vandervliet recently completed a housing study for Waterbury that involved in-person surveying over the summer and fall, a few Town Hall events, and outreach via a newsletter, local newspaper and social media pages of businesses. An analysis of existing conditions looked at socioeconomic and demographic data; strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats; and location in respect to Burlington and Montpelier.
Reviewed in the study were local zoning ordinances, all homes and property sold between 2019 and 2021, and all short-term rentals in town. The study also made recommendations on how to encourage making some short-term rentals annual rentals.
Another study by Vandervliet used zip codes in retail sales data to show where people are coming from. That helps determine if there’s potential for further development.
When researching for the housing study, Vandervliet found that the area media housing price in Newfane went up by about $60,000 from 2019 to 2021.
“That’s a significant amount considering the average home price, I think, was $200,000 and something,” he said. “That is a lot of money.”
Vandervliet said Newfane needs to plan for more housing with a perspective that includes the need in nearby communities as well. He suggested encouraging the conversion of short-term rentals into long-term rentals, inns into housing and five-bedroom houses into apartments.
At a meeting starting at 6 p.m. April 18, Deerfield Valley Communications Union District Board Vice Chairman Steven John and the district board’s Newfane representative Jane Douglas are coming to talk about the broadband rollout occurring throughout Windham County. The discussion is in response to the Planning Commission’s recommendation to allocate funding for broadband expenses to reach residents where service isn’t affordable.
The board also is anticipated to take up a funding request from Julia Tadlock, who is planning to manage the Newfane Flea Market when it reopens in May and founded Brattleboro Flea. She asked for ARPA funds to support the market, saying it would boost economic development in the community.
“We have more questions on the table that we need to figure out and more things we need to get information on,” Board Chairwoman Angela said.
The plan is to find out conditions of the ARPA funding and discuss the prospect with Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.