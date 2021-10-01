NEWFANE — For months, community members have been debating the need for the municipality to commit to anti-bias training.
Carol Hatcher of Newfane suggested the term "anti-bias training" could benefit from a change, because it might have an unwelcoming effect.
"Personally, I think having 'biases' is part of being human," she said. "They can be helpful to our safety and prosperity, as long as you are not ignorant as to what they are, but have thoroughly identified them to be based on kindness, caring and helpfulness. It is when those biases, and we all have them, are not even known to us because of our ignorance, then we should follow Cicero's advice. We all need to confess that we do not know everything about our personal biases or racism that is based on ignorance, fear, hatred, cruelty and is generally hurtful."
There's no community in the United States that doesn't have an issue with racism, said Maia Segura of South Newfane, who built a marketing business with her husband by taking on projects designed to foster diversity, inclusion and empowerment within communities.
"Our founding principles are unfortunately built upon a racist and classist colonial system that was intended to benefit the few," she said. "Racism and bias are so deeply imbedded in our culture and language that it can be difficult for most white people to pick out and understand, largely because they are not directly affected by it. I believe that most people don’t intend to be racist and don’t believe that they have bought into racist principles until they are forced to examine them in a different light."
Segura pointed to graffiti found on Route 30 in Newfane last summer, which said "BLM [Black Lives Matter] is racist," as an intentional example of racism. She said it was clearly aimed to intimidate and make people of color feel unwelcome in the community.
After the graffiti, the Select Board adopted a statement condemning hate and endorsing inclusion, but not without some contentious debate. Some have argued that the community is welcoming and not racist.
“One of the reasons it’s so hard to explain structural racism to people who resist the idea is because it doesn’t impact them directly," said Apple Gifford of Newfane, a member of the West River Valley Mutual Aid's anti-racist working group. "If they haven’t experienced it personally and they can’t see it, they often believe it doesn’t exist."
Structural racism, Gifford said, "is not exactly invisible, but it can be hard to see, especially if you’re not actively looking for it and not talking to people who experience it every day.”
Segura said she believes everyone would be served by anti-bias training.
"Racism and bias are so complex, and so many acts of racism have become a part of the norm that they are invisible to most people," she said. "We can all learn more, do better, and call bias what it is."
Segura attributes much of the division and tension in the community and across the country to the way things are discussed.
"Because we use different words to describe what is happening, we literally cannot understand each other," she said. "Making a dent in racism is not going to happen until we develop a common lexicon. Anti-bias training, like what is proposed for Newfane, is a good place to start."
Tom Abbotts of Newfane suggested the whole community vote on whether the town offer the training.
“This is a subject that is very political,” he said at a Select Board meeting in June. “This anti-bias training, I’ve seen it in other places. It tends to divide people. It doesn’t bring people together.”
Last week, the Select Board declined to vote on formally committing to a further exploration of offering anti-bias training to staff and volunteers. Board Chairwoman Angela Sanborn said the board will consider input and return to the subject.
"Knowledge is power, and you can only learn more, and that's my personal feeling," she said.
Board Vice Chairwoman Ann Golob said she will personally commit to the project next year.
"I honestly don't have the time to delve into this, to interview other potential teachers or courses, etc.," Golob said in response to a request from WRVMA's anti-racism working group. "But I do agree this is an ongoing issue of importance to, I would say, our world, and I would be happy to come back to this next year and look at it again, and take some time to interview some of the people who you recommended."
Board members shared their thoughts on a Vermont League of Cities and Towns training recently offered at the town office to employees, volunteers and elected officials. Some board members agreed to participate in training previously when the mutual aid group requested the town find appropriate training and suggested setting up sessions for the community at large.
"This training was OK, but it is not for the general public in any way, shape or form," board member Katy Johnson-Alpin said. "It is specifically for people who are writing legislation or reviewing legislation. Regular residents will gain nothing, and most people in the town government, all 13 of them, will get nothing from it. It would just be us who might get something interesting in it."
Board member Shelly Huber, who along with several residents has opposed the training, said board members attend trainings all the time and don't report back.
"It doesn't really matter because we're not required to do it, and I don't think it's a necessary report that we need to hear for the town of Newfane," she said. "It's not a requirement. It's a personal decision, and I think it needs to be let alone."
Not seeing the training as necessary, Huber said, "It's just common sense: Treat others the way you would like to be treated, and that's the end of it."
Planning Commission Chairman Ken Estey said the training could help with the commission's work.
"I think from the Planning Commission perspective, it was very, very useful, particularly from the point of view of things we might consider building into the structure of Newfane," Estey said. There are ideas "to address some of the questions we've been working on over time."
A letter from the anti-racism working group of WRVMA urged the board to make anti-bias training available to town employees, volunteers and elected officials on an ongoing basis. That doesn't mean the board agrees with everything, but it shows a commitment to seeking to understand others' perspective, the letter states.
After describing how she would be open to exploring training opportunities next year, Golob said she's curious to see what comes down from the state in terms of resources or programs. Juliette Carr of South Newfane, one of the co-founders of the local mutual aid group, said a commitment for next year would be consistent with her group's request. She acknowledged that the board has a lot going on with cleanup from recent storm damage and budgeting ahead of annual Town Meeting in March.
Burt Picard, resident, told the board he supports the letter and would hope the town takes up the issue in the future. Likewise, Thomas Ely of Newfane said he wants the town "to go further with this. It is not outside your realm of work as our elected leaders in the town of Newfane."
"I'm happy to commit my time to doing some of this research and doing some background conversations, then returning back to the Select Board, but I do need a break from delving into some of the work that's been going on," Golob said.
Huber encouraged residents to consider running for Select Board and participating in future meetings, so the board could get a better sense of what the community feels is needed for the town.
Kate Gehring, a member of the Planning Commission and mutual aid group, urged the board to make a motion after Golob and Sanborn voiced support for more research. Sanborn said a new board will be in office in March, and Golob said she didn't think a vote was necessary because she made a personal commitment.