NEWFANE — This weekend, the Newfane Heritage Festival had a perfect backdrop of sunny skies and fall foliage.
Matt Deen, the First Congregational Church of Newfane’s new pastor, said he attended last year’s festival “when it was a little pared down from what it is today and yesterday.”
“I have seen it in action,” he said in an interview Sunday. “And as I’ve said before, even to the casual observer, you can’t fail to appreciate the immense amount of work that goes into putting this on. I’m still discovering new crevices of work and just how intricate it all is.”
Both days brought a big turnout of volunteers for the festival, Deen said. Food is sold — some of it made by volunteers, some of it sourced from elsewhere — with proceeds going to the church.
Deen officially began pastoring at the Newfane church on Oct. 1. He’s been preaching in place of Rob Hamm, the outgoing minister in Newfane, for the last two years. Deen also is pastor at the Marlboro Meeting House, a seasonal worship community.
Festival attendance is up from last year, according to group consensus reported by Deen. The event draws community members, tourists, vendors and nonprofits.
Deen called the festival “a perfect example of how a community can come together to do something that’s rich, exciting, vibrant and breathes new life into their community.”
“What we are witnessing is in my view, a miracle,” Deen said. “It’s a miracle — and I think that’s my takeaway — all of the relationships, all the connections that make this happen, all of the ways that it enriches the community, giving our vendors exposure and just giving us an opportunity to get to know them better.”
Deen said he met vendors who have been participating in the festival for more than 25 years.
Last year, the event was held for its 50th time. A year earlier, COVID prevented organizers from putting it on.
“Since 1970 volunteers have made the Newfane Heritage Festival a fall season destination in the heart of historic Newfane village,” states a news release from the church. “Once again, people will celebrate community, crafts and entertainment.”
Vendors offered original prints and paintings, stained and blown glass, specialty foods, pottery, woodenware, toys, metalwork, knitwear, soap, handbags and more. Local musicians performed on the courthouse steps.
This year, the Super Raffle returned. It featured donated items from vendors; gift certificates; merchandise from local inns, retailers, ski resorts and service providers; items handcrafted by the local community; and books written and signed by local authors.
“It’s been a great weekend,” said Elizabeth Miller, owner of Elizabeth Jewelry Design and longtime vendor at the festival. “People have been here from all over the place. I think the weather had something to do with it.”
Miller also attributed the good turnout to less anxiety about COVID among the public.
“Things feel more normal,” she said.