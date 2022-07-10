Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

TOWNSHEND — A Newfane man was arrested for the recent burglary at Harmonyville Store.

In a news release issued Saturday night, the Vermont State Police said Scotti B. Clark, 31, of Newfane was arrested for the offense that occurred at about 6:16 a.m. June 4. Clark, who had been identified in a surveillance video, was issued a citation to appear in court on Aug. 30.

Previously, State Police falsely labeled a Brattleboro man as the suspect.

Police had identified the potential suspect because they believed he was the one who had cashed a Vermont Lottery scratch ticket believed to have been stolen weeks earlier at the Harmonyville Store in Townshend. A photo of Clark was issued in a news release that appeared later.