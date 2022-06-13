GRAFTON — A local man died from injuries after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash over the weekend.
At about 4:33 p.m. Sunday on Townshend Road near Wyman Hill Road in Grafton, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash. Police said investigation showed Ronald Underwood, 28, of Newfane, was traveling south on Townshend Road in a 2021 Toyota Tundra when he lost control, and struck a tree head on.
Underwood was ejected during the crash and flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for serious life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from State Police. Police said Underwood was not wearing a seat belt.
At about 3 p.m. Monday, police announced they learned Underwood had succumbed to injuries from the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and updates are anticipated. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the Westminster Barracks. State Police were assisted by Townshend, Grafton, and Saxtons River Fire Departments, Grafton Rescue Squad, Golden Cross Ambulance, DHART Helicopter, and J&M Towing.