BRATTLEBORO — A Newfane man was held without bail Monday for a series of incidents in Newfane over the weekend, including a knife attack at the River Bend Market.
Scotti Clark, 31, pleaded not guilty to 11 different charges stemming from an alleged assault on several people at the market on Friday after he was confronted for shoplifting. He was also charged for a later lewd and lascivious assault on a woman at her home.
Two men received cuts on their hands as they tried to get the knife out of Clark’s hands, but police said no one was seriously hurt in either of the incidents, and all declined medical treatment.
Clark was finally arrested on Saturday and arraigned Monday in front of Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes.
According to statements from Clark’s family to police, he suffers from schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication three months ago and had only recently resumed, which seemed to make his behavior worse.
Clark had been arrested this summer and charged with the burglary of the Harmonyville Market as well, and had pleaded not guilty and was free on conditions.
Hayes called the most recent incidents “very alarming,” and also ordered that Clark receive a psychiatric evaluation while in jail.
According to the Vermont State Police affidavits supporting the various charges, Clark was at the market on Friday and employees suspected him of stealing various items, including deodorant and a cold drink. He later went behind the counter and tried to steal three packs of cigarettes.
When employees and other people confronted Clark and tried to stop him, he grew violent and showed a knife and said he would “gut them like a buck” or “gut them like a fish.” One man told Clark he was just taking his photo, and a photo of his motorcycle, which upset him.
The two men, who had come to the aid of the employees, eventually took the knife away from Clark, who at one moment pointed the knife at the throat of one of the men, and the other man came to his aid. The two men grabbed Clark and were able to knock the knife out of his hand. Clark then took off on his motorcycle, police said.
Employees told police that Clark was known to them from previous, suspected shoplifting incidents.
The two men, who were not store employees but responded to the emergency, received minor injuries to their hands from the knife, police said, but they declined medical attention.
Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Nevins asked for Clark to be held without bail.
His court-appointed attorney, Albert Fox, didn’t contest the no bail request and asked that a weight of the evidence hearing be held as soon as possible, as well as a competency evaluation.
Fox noted that an earlier competency order from the court be extended to include the most recent incidents.
Hayes called the recent incidents “very serious, very alarming,” and she noted she had found enough evidence to support the charges, which ranged from retail theft to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hayes said she believed that if Clark was being held at a state prison, it would actually speed up his competency evaluation.
The judge ordered Clark, if released, to have no contact with the five people he allegedly assaulted.