NEWFANE — Jeff Chevalier and Katy Johnson-Aplin are returning to the Select Board for another year.
Johnson-Aplin received 161 votes and Chevalier garnered 129, compared to 76 for Cristine White
"I'm very appreciative to the voters of Newfane, and I'm happy to get to continue working on some great projects for our town," Chevalier said Wednesday.
Town Clerk Carol Hesselbach said all the proposed articles voted on from the floor passed with minor changes.
Articles on the warning included a $1.6 million budget, an annual lease payment of $25,466 for an excavator, a $150,000 transfer from surplus funds to the Capital Reserve Fund, and the establishment of a reserve fund for budget stabilization with $150,000 from surplus.
Special appropriations were secured for the AIDS Project of Southern Vermont, Grace Cottage Hospital, Senior Solutions, Southeastern Vermont Transit (The MOOver), The Gathering Place, the Historical Society of Windham County, Groundworks Collaborative, South Newfane Community Association, Brattleboro Area Hospice, Leland & Gray Education Foundation, Health Care & Rehabilitation Services, the Incorporated Village of Newfane Union Hall, Moore Free Library, Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies, Restorative Community Practice of Vermont, Southeastern Vermont Community Action, the Timson Hill Preschool, Valley Cares, Green Up Vermont, Visiting Nurses Alliance and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, Williamsville School Preservation Society, Windham County Humane Society, Women's Freedom Center, Youth Services, Windham Country Disaster Animal Response Team, Windham County Safe Place, Newfane Anew/NewBrook News, Southern Vermont Therapeutic Riding Center, and NewBrook Parents Teachers Organization.