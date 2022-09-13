NEWFANE — In the first of several discussions aimed at slowing down fast drivers in town, five radar signs recently put up have been deemed as helpful.
"I've got data showing that from the time people first get caught on the sign until they go by it, there is a slow down," Road Foreman Jay Wilson said at the Select Board meeting last week. "We talked about every possibility, whether it be speed bumps, and the more research you do, the more confusing it becomes. Nothing is 100 percent effective."
Speed bumps can help, Wilson said, "but the noise is just awful."
"People who lived near them said it affected their quality of life," he said.
Speed bumps also need to be dug up for wintertime and the road has to be repaved so it can be plowed, Wilson said.
"It's difficult to find an answer," he said. "And of course, you got the Depot Road/Dover Road corridor, it's a federal aid highway so it's a little more restrictive to what we can do."
Residents and officials are looking at projects to add crosswalks and sidewalks in Newfane Village. However, Wilson noted, "it's a slow process. It is being worked on."
Another potential idea involves using speed limit signs that are lit up.
"They seem to be really popular in Maine and I guess they are acceptable in Vermont," Wilson said.
He believes more traffic is going through town than seven or eight years ago. He also thinks people seem to be in more of a rush.
"The speeding is not on paved roads only," he said. "We're getting as many complaints on the dirt roads."
At the board's next meeting on Monday, Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson will speak about enforcement. He previously told the Reformer the majority of complaints coming into his office involve Newfane Village and Dover Road.
Board Vice Chairwoman Ann Golob said she doesn't believe all the problems will be solved as a result of the series of discussions on speeding.
"But I think we can monitor the progress and have an ongoing conversation about what we're going to do," she said, adding that she hopes to reach some kind of consensus on moving forward "so we as a town aren't waiting for things to hit the horrendous stage where people are pulling their hair out."
Golob noted how Brattleboro has a Traffic Safety Committee, which reviews complaints and requests at its meetings. The committee will make recommendations to the Select Board.