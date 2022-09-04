NEWFANE — Speed bumps will be the first subject the Select Board broaches in a series of discussions on how to address concerns that drivers are going too fast in local neighborhoods.
“The Select Board decided to have this series of conversations in response to the feedback and comments on Front Porch Forum in order to explore all possible options that the Select Board can pursue to address the increased speeding in recent times,” Board Chairwoman Angela Sanborn said in an email response to the Reformer.
At a Select Board meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m., Town Road Foreman Jay Wilson will discuss speed bumps. The meeting will be held at the town office and via Zoom.
Sanborn said the next approximately six board meetings are anticipated to include conversation about “one of the possible opportunities to calm traffic.”
Aug. 15 board meeting minutes show the board voted to schedule discussions about traffic calming and invite Wilson, Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson and an official from Vermont Agency of Transportation to speak. Topics will include past recommendations and studies, enforcement and reporting, suggestions that have been brought up to help deter speeders, pros and cons of installing speed bumps to those who live near the bumps, and the potential for sidewalks and crosswalks in the villages.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, a public meeting at the town office and on Zoom will cover sidewalks in the village of Newfane. The board is evaluating changes “to improve safety and make it more comfortable for walking and bicycling,” according to a flyer.
Beautification efforts, the Aug. 15 minutes state, can grab people’s attention to encourage them to slow down and be aware of their surroundings. Cited ideas include artwork, railings, flags, and flowers.
Wilson previously reported to the board that speed bumps cost about $5,000 each.
“They need to be ordered for a specific location because they are configured for the width of the road and the speed,” the Aug. 1 meeting minutes state. “Further, they must be removed between November and April when plowing may occur. Homes that are directly in front of the speed bumps often complain of the loud noise when trucks go over them.”
Anderson, who will talk enforcement, expects his group will likely attend the next meeting. He said they have received complaints about speeding mostly in the villages and on Dover Road.
All discussions on the issue are set for the first 30 minutes of regular board meetings, Sanborn said.
“We look forward to the community joining the Select Board either via Zoom or in person,” she said.