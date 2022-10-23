NEWFANE — A new committee will look at traffic control and enforcement.
At the Select Board meeting last week, Board Chairwoman Angela Sanborn offered to put together a document about the committee with help from Road Foreman Jay Wilson to post on Front Porch Forum and the town website at newfanevt.com. Plans are anticipated to be discussed at the board’s Nov. 7 meeting.
Last week’s meeting continued the series of discussions on road safety in Newfane in which different stakeholders are invited. Staff from the Vermont Agency of Transportation declined to attend the meeting, saying it would be premature to discuss the issue before implementing recommendations of a road safety audit conducted by the agency in 2019.
VTrans suggested reviewing existing speed limits on Dover Road and having Windham Regional Commission conduct a speed study on Dover Road.
“There were a lot of places they wanted to increase the speed,” Wilson said. “I’m not sure we want to shrink down our 25 mile per hour zones.”
The recommendation for increasing speed limits is in areas leading into villages where drivers may not see the need for the slower rate.
“We kind of skimmed over that and didn’t open that can of worms yet,” Wilson said.
The town relocated speed limit signs to help with traffic calming, put signs up to let drivers know reduced speed limits are ahead, and installed radar feedback signs and placards alerting drivers of potential pedestrians.
Another recommendation is to conduct a scoping study for sidewalks in Williamsville. A similar effort is underway in Newfane Village.
Board Chairwoman Angela Sanborn said she would be happy to work with Wilson on starting a study for Williiamsville.
“We want folks to feel safe when they are out and about,” she said.
Board Vice Chairwoman Ann Golob suggested the town contact VTrans about the status of the different projects in the study.
Representatives from the Windham County Sheriff’s Office previously told the board of their intent to have more of a presence along Dover Road and in Newfane Village. WCSO has received complaints about speeding in these locations.
Phoebe Connolly of South Newfane received a speeding ticket in one of the problem areas but still applauded the town for having the discussions.
“We need to work unanimously for all the villages and all of the residents of Newfane,” Patty Johnson of Newfane said.
Residents shouldn’t have to fear walking to the post office, T Breeze Verdant of Williamsville said.