People head to the polls during Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People head to the polls during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People enter the polling site in Vernon, Vt., during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Lynn Tobey, of Guilford, Vt., submits her ballot at the Guilford polling site during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Tanya Balsley, of Guilford, Vt., looks over her ballot at the Guilford polling site during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Meg Staloff, of Wilmington, Vt., feeds her ballot into the tabulator at the polling site in Wilmington during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
NEWFANE — There were no contested races in Newfane, where Angela Litchfield Sanborn earned a three-year seat on the Select Board and Ann Golob and Katy Johnson-Aplin each received one-year terms on the board.
Voters also approved a general fund/highway budget of $1,543,465 and a capital funds expenditure of $245,645. Melissa Brown, town treasurer, told the Reformer the capital funds needing to be raised via taxes will be used to pay off debt on bonds and to do some highway work and some is to be set aside for bridge work.
Voters approved a number of expenditures to support agencies that serve Newfane residents, including $3,500 to Grace Cottage Hospital, $1,850 for HCRS and $4,500 to Visiting Nurses Alliance.
