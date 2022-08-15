NEWFANE — Residents will be able to weigh in on using surplus funds to cover a shortfall associated with an error in calculating tax bills.

On Monday, the Select Board voted unanimously to have the matter come up at a special town meeting scheduled for Sept. 20 at the NewBrook Fire Station when the community will decide whether to allow retail cannabis establishments to operate in town. The other option was to send out revised tax bills.

Board members asked for public feedback after discovering town staff accidentally deducted budgeted revenue for fiscal year 2023 twice and only realized the mistake after tax bills were sent out. The town would need to collect an additional $300,197 to make up for the shortfall, which represents a little more than 15 percent of its annual expenses.

Newfane considers how to deal with tax bill error NEWFANE — Due to a calculating error, the municipal tax rate on bills already in property ow…

No one is to blame for the error, town lister Doris Knechtel said.

"It just happened," she said. "I think we should be using the surplus funds because the surplus funds belong to the taxpayers."

Town Treasurer Melissa Brown estimates Newfane will soon have about $775,000 in surplus funds, including $250,000 returning to the town for recent storm damage and a recent reimbursement of about $500,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for expenses associated with Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

Taxpayers shouldered the costs to borrow funds to address damage from Irene, board member Mike Fitzpatrick said.

"It's not really a surplus — we're just getting paid back," he said. "If a flood comes along again, $300,000 is not going to cover much anyways."

One resident suggested the surplus be saved for when an unforeseen need arises but others worried the amended tax bills would adversely affect some taxpayers as residents are already dealing with inflation and higher costs.

"Many residents are feeling this explosion of the cost of living," the owners of The Lodge at West River wrote in a letter to the board, describing how heating and electric bills have recently increased by a lot at their business.

Karen Astley of Newfane, Putney's town manager, told the board that many grant opportunities are available right now to help with projects that might have been up for consideration with the surplus funds. She also said voters should be provided a chance to weigh in on how to use the unassigned money.

An informational meeting ahead of the vote on retail cannabis and use of the surplus is scheduled for Aug. 23.