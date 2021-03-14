BELLOWS FALLS — A Westmoreland, N.H., businessman has proposed an “appointment retail” space in Bellows Falls that would feature a variety of retailers sharing space on an as-needed basis.
Randall Walter, a licensed architect and developer, has proposed the unusual space for 154 Westminster Street. He went before the Rockingham Development Review Board last week seeking approval of his plan.
Ordinarily, individual businesses seek approval.
Walter said the businesses would only be open by appointment. One potential tenant, Scott Falzo, would run his gun shop in part of the space, and Falzo’s information about his potential shop has been sent to the DRB members.
Other potential tenants might be a barbershop or hair salon, Walter said, or an online seller and shipper.
The retail-by-appointment space would only use half of the building, he said.
Walter was until 2020 a longtime designer and architect with Bensonwood, a well-known timber frame company in Walpole, N.H.
Parking in the predominantly residential neighborhood, which does have a sprinkling of commercial properties nearby, was a focus. There is limited space in the front of the building for parking, and Chairman Patrick Moyna questioned Walter whether there would be space to accommodate three businesses: their owners and customers.
Since the building is in a predominantly residential neighborhood of single family homes and apartment houses, the retail operation is a conditional use.
After hearing from Zoning Administrator Charles Wise, Walter and one neighbor, the DRB adjourned into a private deliberative session. Wise said Thursday there is no decision on the proposal yet.
Commission member Kath Martin asked Walter whether there are specific tenants in mind. Walter said that some of the tenants in the retail-by-appointment space could be short term. They would succeed, he said, “and move on.”
He said the businesses could be restricted in response to neighborhood concerns by the hours of usage and signage.
“It’s not a convenience store,” he said, noting the building had been used as a lighting showroom in the past. The proposed usage is “less intense,” he said.
Retail-by-appointment will keep the building dark at night, he said.
Moyna noted that some barbershops — one of the potential uses mentioned by Walter — generate a lot of traffic. It’s hard, he said, to give blanket approval.
“It’s difficult when we don’t know specifics,” Moyna noted.
On the issue of parking, Walter said a “deep” space along the north side of the building could be used by the business owners, and there are three spaces across the front of the building.
The building, he said, was “used more intensely in the past,” and the proposed change in use would “allow us to have a functional use.”
Commissioner Travis Kemp noted that his uncle, Michael Kemp, was an abutter to the property, and he asked the board whether he should participate in the discussion.
“I think I can make an unbiased decision,” he said.
Michael Kemp said he had only received a notice about Falzo’s potential gun shop, and he noted it could get congested in that area. “It’s tight down there,” he said.
Walter said he plans on having two or three tenants in the space, with Falzo “one potential tenant.” Falzo is not interested in the whole space, he said.