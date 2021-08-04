HINSDALE, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and the New Hampshire State Police are investigating the discovery of two dead people on Plain Road in Hinsdale.
According to the AG's Office, there does not appear to be any threat to the public.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available to protect the integrity of the investigation, states information from the AG's Office.
A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told the Reformer that he's never had a conversation with the folks living next door, but they were always quiet and minded their own business.
He said he saw them working on their deck today, but did not notice anything out of the ordinary.
"They've always been great neighbors," said the man. "Always working on their house. They seemed to be very nice people."