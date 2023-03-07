DOVER — Voters supported budgets that would provide raises to town staff at the annual Town Meeting, which returned to its traditional venue Tuesday.
"It's nice to be back at Town Hall," said Rich Werner, town moderator.
Nearly every seat was filled as the meeting returned to the venue for the first time since COVID-19 caused the Select Board to hold annual meetings in the more spacious Carinthia Base Lodge at Mount Snow.
On the agenda — the town budget. With all the warned articles for funding requests, Board Chairwoman Victoria Capitani said the general fund would be up by about 10.48 percent over last year.
A voter called 4 percent increases for administrative personnel "reasonable in this economy."
Police officers will be getting 10 percent raises to retain them and catch up with the neighboring Wilmington Police Department, Capitani said. Highway crew members will be getting an extra $2.50 an hour.
"It is necessary to keep ourselves staffed with our outstanding road crew," Capitani said. "Right before winter, we lost two road crew members who defected to other towns. One actually became a road commissioner — so, great opportunity — but we need to be competitive."
Job candidates with commercial driver's licenses currently are difficult to find, Capitani said. The town budgeted for helping employees get licensed.
Also included in the spending plan are funds to pay for training two road crew members to test pavement "when it goes down so we know we're getting quality pavement because we spend a lot of money on pavement," Capitani said.
Before breaking for lunch at about noon, voters approved articles authorizing expenditures of about $2.5 million for the General Fund; about $1.6 million for the Highway Fund; $600,000 for the Capital Paving Fund; $650,000 for the Capital Equipment Fund; $80,000 for the Capital Building Improvement Fund; $238,939 for Dover Free Library; $30,000 for Deerfield Valley Rescue; $25,000 for Support and Services at Home; $20,000 for the Dover Historical Society; and $3,372 for Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies.