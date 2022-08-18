KEENE, N.H. — Nikki Haley, Ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump Administration and former governor of South Carolina, will be in Keene Friday, Sept. 23,
The dinner is hosted by the Cheshire County Republican Committee and will be at the Keene Country Club.
"The theme of the dinner is Republican women on the rise," said Jerry Sickels, dinner coordinator and vice-chairman of the Cheshire County Republican Committee.
Haley will be introduced by former Kelly Ayotte, who served as a senator from New Hampshire from 2011 to 2017. Other "high-profile" Republican women will speak at the dinner, said Sickels.
A VIP reception, at $100 a ticket, begins at 6 p.m. and includes a photo with Haley and an autographed book.
Cocktails start at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., for $75.
The ticket for both the VIP reception and dinner is $160.
To reserve a ticket, visit https://secure.winred.com/cheshire-county-republican-committee/nikkihaley.
Checks can be sent to CCRC, PO Box 1859, Keene, NH 03431. Tickets are limited. Include a note with the number of tickets, the type (regular, VIP, VIP with dinner), the names associated with the tickets, and a contact name with email and phone number.
For more information, email cheshirerepublicans@gmail.com.