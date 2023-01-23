In the North Face film "The Approach" in which he's seen using ski pole crutches to climb big mountains, Vasu Sojitra calls skiing "an equalizer for me."
"I go by the motto of 'ninja sticking through the woods to bring intersectionality to the outdoors,'" he says. "That was kind of the draw ... that I was able to keep up with my friends and they were able to keep up with me, and we would have fun and you know normalize me having a disability or being a person of color in such a homogenized sport."
At 9 months old, Sojitra was diagnosed with septicemia, a blood infection that resulted in the amputation of his right leg. As a child, he experimented with various prosthetics but found that they never worked very well and inhibited his ability to move freely, according to vasusojitra.com.
"By age 10, he had traded prosthetics for forearm crutches — aka 'ninjasticks' — and never looked back," states the website.
Sojitra and another amputee's first disabled ski descent of Denali in Alaska in 2021 was documented in the Warren Miller film "Winter Starts Now."
At a recent Red Bench Speakers Series hosted virtually by the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum in Stowe, Sojitra said he had to "bear hug" some really steep sections of Denali. He compared some of the climbing to "doing a wall sit for like 10 minutes straight."
"I've been on one leg for 31 years pretty much so I think my body is fairly used to it," he said. "I've been able to get some good support and some good cross training and stuff like that."
Later, Sojitra went on to climb the volcano in Ecuador known as Cotopaxi. Prior to Denali, he conquered Wyoming's Grand Teton and Mount Moran. He also co-founded the Inclusive Outdoors Project, which promotes outdoor sports and holds clinics for and by people with disabilities and people of color.
Sojitra appears in "The Approach" and "The Approach 2," which respectively came out in 2021 and November on The North Face's YouTube channel. He's the first adaptive athlete representing the company.
His introduction to backcountry skiing came when studying at the University of Vermont, where he graduated in 2013. His first pursuits as an adaptive athlete in Vermont became the subject of a 2014 Columbia Sportwear film, "Out On A Limb."
Sojitra said he taught himself how to ski and did not go through adaptive programming.
"There's definitely different techniques that I've been using that many people find shocking," he said.
Sojitra started skiing at 10 years old. Growing up in Connecticut, it was mostly at Mount Snow and Okemo in Vermont. (He also spent some of his youth living in India.)
Eventually, Sojitra wanted to combine the skiing he enjoyed in winters with the hiking he did in summers. Backcountry made sense.
At UVM, he was part of the Outing Club and participated in a backcountry and avalanche safety program. Then Sojitra began making different attachments for poles to ski the gnarliest backcountry terrain and claiming the first disabled descents of big peaks.
"I realized Denali was more of a marathon than a sprint," he said, describing "a 15 to 20-day excursion on the glacier" in which he moved slow and steady, and made sure his body received the proper care.
Denali is one of the more difficult of the seven tallest summits in the world, Sojitra said. He noted climbers have to carry all their provisions themselves.
His hope is to see more "diverse voices and diverse people" in ski films. Asked about barriers to the sport, he pointed out its expensiveness.
"I wish there were more rope tows and T-bars like the ones in Vermont," he said. "I think that broke down that issue to access."
Another barrier he cited has to do with culture. He said the ski community has a way of talking, dressing, eating and even listening to music.
"Culture is incredibly difficult to break down," he said. "But there are various ways we can incorporate various cultures into these places, which I believe is possible."
Sojitra believes there is a fear of losing privilege.
"I include myself in that," he said. "I feel privileged to be born in the U.S., even going through trauma like losing my leg. If I was in another country, losing one leg, I would be ostracized by the community. I've seen that traveling the world."
Sojitra said he has lighter skin so he doesn't feel like he gets treated differently for being a person of color. He views sports as a way to bring friends together and heal trauma.
He tries to ski 150 days a year.
"But I get pulled into a lot of different gigs, a lot of different speaking engagements," he said.