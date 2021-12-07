BELLOWS FALLS -- The demolition of a building at 66 Atkinson Street, the former Meeting Waters YMCA building, is slated for sometime this month, hopefully.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup told a joint meeting of the Rockingham Select Board and the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees last week that no date has been set so far for the demolition work by Hodgkins & Sons Construction of Walpole, N.H. Pickup said as far as he knew, the demolition would likely take up to three days.
Pickup said in a follow-up interview that he is hoping the demolition will take place during the Christmas school break, so the impact on Central Elementary School, which is next door, would be much less. He said the Christmas break, when school is not in session, "would be the least disruptive time."
Andrew Haas, the interim superintendent for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, also told the Rockingham School Board that the demolition of the building would likely take place during the holiday break.
Pickup said it's possible winter weather could play a role and the building wouldn't come down this month.
"It's possible. It's all weather dependent. It could drag on. We're not 100 percent sure," he said.
The building, the 1835 Methodist Meeting House, has fallen into severe disrepair and poses a safety concern. It became the property of the town this summer because of delinquent taxes and other issues.
The village of Bellows Falls had been trying to get then-owner Christopher Glennon to repair the building for the past three years, with no progress. Since then, the town has become the lead agency in trying to solve the public safety problem.
Glennon bought the building in 2017 for $1 from Meeting Waters YMCA, which left the building in 2015 and moved to a new location in Bellows Falls. It had owned the former church for 46 years.
Pickup told the two boards all the materials that were going to be salvaged from the building have been salvaged, and that the town and the contractors were going to respect the recent request from some representatives of the local Abenaki tribe that excavation below ground level be kept to a minimum, to avoid disturbing possible burial sites.
The Abenaki Tribe was known to live or visit Bellows Falls, near The Great Falls, and other burial sites have been found in Bellows Falls, according to archeologist Gail Golec of Walpole, N.H.
Pickup said the plan is to fill in the stone foundation of the church.
He said that between the town and village, a total of between $80,000 and $85,000 has been spent on the building, either with the actual demolition contract of $54,000, or the costs of barricading the building from the general public or trying to get Glennon to take action.
He said the future use of the lot has not been determined, but that he hopes the town can recoup some of its costs. He said he has discussed "highest and best" future use of the property with Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox. The Rockingham School Board has in the past expressed some interest in the property.
"Nothing will happen quickly. Nothing will happen until spring," he said of the lot's future use.
He said he would be meeting next week with Hodgkins & Sons and representatives from Central Elementary School to discuss a demolition schedule. Pickup has said he is concerned about the impact of demolition on the neighboring elementary school, which is directly across School Street Extension from the dilapidated structure, and its main playground, immediately in back of the old church.
Pickup said the demolition could be "fairly disruptive" and he wanted to hear others' concerns. He said his goal is to keep people informed since he said he expects the demolition could become a "spectacle."
The Parable of the Sower, the last remaining stained glass window in the former church, was removed by Commonwealth Construction of Westminster, in coordination with Destination Bellows Falls, with Pickup's permission. The stained glass window is now on display at the Bellows Falls Train Station, awaiting restoration and further fundraising.
Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright asked whether the town would be paying the village for Glennon's delinquent taxes on the building, which drew a retort from Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board.
"Town taxes are moot," said Golec. As for the village taxes, which Wright estimated at $1,400, Golec said: "Tis the season."