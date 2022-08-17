BRATTLEBORO — Four of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a laboratory breeding farm in Virginia are awaiting new homes in Windham County.
The dogs were seized from Envigo RMS, a breeding center in Cumberland, Va., that sells puppies to laboratories for animal experimentation.
The Humane Society of the United States has called the seizure the largest operation in its history. Because of the scope of the seizure, the Humane Society has enlisted the help of animal shelters across the country to help find homes for the dogs.
Maya Richmond, the executive director of the Windham County Humane Society, said the four dogs that arrived in Brattleboro are actually 3-month-old females.
"They were going to be sold to a research facility," Richmond said.
Richmond said there has been tremendous interest from the public about adopting the beagles, and the Humane Society's adoption team plans to review each potential adopter to make the best matches possible to set the dogs and their new families up for success.
The puppies came by way of the Monadnock Humane Society, which recently received more than 30 of the dogs.
Keri Roberts, director of operations for the Windham County Humane Society, in Brattleboro, shows the tattoo that is behind the ear of one of the beagles that were put on the dog at the laboratory breeding farm in Virginia. The Windham County Humane Society received four of the 4,000 beagles rescued from the laboratory.
Keri Roberts, director of operations for the Windham County Humane Society, in Brattleboro, shows the tattoo that is behind the ear of one of the beagles that were put on the dog at the laboratory breeding farm in Virginia. The Windham County Humane Society received four of the 4,000 beagles rescued from the laboratory.
Richmond said she expects her organization to receive more of the beagles, and probably some of the older ones. Those dogs will present challenges to anyone hoping to adopt them.
"Older dogs that the labs didn't sell are facing some separation anxiety and some housebreaking issues," she said. "When we get the older dogs, we'll have to see what their behaviors are like."
The beagles were marketed as "biological products," said Richmond.
"Genetically, they were bred for research," she said. The dogs that were rescued had not been tested on, she added.
She also noted that it's not just beagles the Humane Society received in the same transport.
"There are seven other dogs that just arrived on the transport, and they're all mixed breeds," said Richmond. "So this is a good time to come to just show interest in adopting, regardless of the beagles."
Normally, it costs about $500 to bring a dog into the Humane Society, which might include an evaluation, housing, food, medication, neutering and spaying, transportation and cleaning up after them.
In February, the Humane Society took in 21 dogs, seized from a home in Halifax. All but one of those dogs has since found a new home.
The 21 brought in to the Humane Society in February were in such poor condition that she estimated it would cost upward of $1,000 per dog, putting an enormous financial strain on the organization.
She said the community responded with an amazing amount of generosity to help the agency care for them.
"Winter can be hard for donations," she said. "So it was a huge help."
She hopes people will continue to donate to the Humane Society, so it can continue its mission of finding caring homes for all the animals they take in, especially the beagles from Virginia.
"Your gift can possibly give them their first toy, their first walk on the grass," she said.
The conditions at the Virginia facility were uncovered by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals during an undercover operation.
Dogs and puppies were found to be confined to small, barren kennels and cages 24/7 at the massive breeding factory.
In late July, U.S. District Court Judge Norman K. Moon permanently barred Envigo from "any activity requiring [a federal Animal Welfare Act] license" in Cumberland, including breeding and raising dogs for sale and experimentation. Envigo’s parent company, Inotiv, announced in June that it would close the facility.
In the year preceding the federal court order, the U.S. Department of Agriculture corroborated PETA’s findings, and cited Envigo for more than 70 violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act.
"For more than 50 years, various companies have bred them at this dog factory farm to sell to laboratories for experimentation," stated information from PETA. "The dogs were kept in sheds that stretched as long as a football field and were deafeningly loud when hundreds of them barked at once."